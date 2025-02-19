Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagearchaeologyfacepersonchurchartbuildingvintagepublic domainThe establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 637 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4871 x 2584 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseThe establishment of the Royal Library, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923132/the-establishment-the-royal-libraryallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Asian trade.Allegoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805602/the-asian-tradeallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe establishment of Copenhagen Fire Insurance 1731, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923152/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804411/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseDeath of the Virgin Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797272/death-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe interior of the Oude Kerk in Amsterdam during a sermonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798233/the-interior-the-oude-kerk-amsterdam-during-sermonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThor and Hymerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801500/thor-and-hymerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThe introduction of measures and weights under Ole Rømer in 1683. Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924617/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe interior of the Jesuit Church in Brugeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805015/the-interior-the-jesuit-church-brugesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206906/vintage-collection-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseKing Priam pleads with Achilles for Hector's bodyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805800/king-priam-pleads-with-achilles-for-hectors-bodyFree Image from public domain licenseElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseAchilles between the daughters of Lykomedeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805903/achilles-between-the-daughters-lykomedesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206890/vintage-collection-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThetis dips her infant son Achilles in the river Styx to make him invulnerablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806021/thetis-dips-her-infant-son-achilles-the-river-styx-make-him-invulnerableFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206914/vintage-collection-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseAchilles' death by Paris' arrow shot by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923185/achilles-death-paris-arrow-shotFree Image from public domain licenseSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseKing Frederik III with familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746777/king-frederik-iii-with-familyFree Image from public domain licenseChurch poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11784856/church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA baby baptismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801012/baby-baptismFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licenseChrist on the cross with the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and John by Maestro Francescohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922818/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt and mental health Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206900/art-and-mental-health-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe interior of a Catholic churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799123/the-interior-catholic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseArt and mental health Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206898/art-and-mental-health-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHamlet with his mother by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924524/hamlet-with-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseGod is love poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599285/god-love-poster-templateView licenseStudy of cloudshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801558/study-cloudsFree Image from public domain licenseArt and mental health Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206911/art-and-mental-health-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe lower church of the monastery of San Benedetto in Subiaco by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923173/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license