The establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The establishment of the Royal Library, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
The Asian trade.Allegory
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
The establishment of Copenhagen Fire Insurance 1731, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Unknown
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Death of the Virgin Mary
Sunday service Instagram post template
The interior of the Oude Kerk in Amsterdam during a sermon
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Thor and Hymer
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
The introduction of measures and weights under Ole Rømer in 1683. Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
The interior of the Jesuit Church in Bruges
Vintage collection Instagram story, editable social media design
King Priam pleads with Achilles for Hector's body
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
Achilles between the daughters of Lykomedes
Vintage collection Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Thetis dips her infant son Achilles in the river Styx to make him invulnerable
Vintage collection blog banner template, editable ad
Achilles' death by Paris' arrow shot by Nicolai Abildgaard
Spain poster template, editable design
King Frederik III with family
Church poster template, editable text and design
A baby baptism
Churches poster template
Christ on the cross with the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and John by Maestro Francesco
Art and mental health Facebook post template, editable social media ad
The interior of a Catholic church
Art and mental health Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Hamlet with his mother by Nicolai Abildgaard
God is love poster template
Study of clouds
Art and mental health Instagram story, editable social media design
The lower church of the monastery of San Benedetto in Subiaco by Martinus Rørbye
