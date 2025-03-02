Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagecamel paintingimpressionismimpressionist paintingoil paintingpaintingstreet oil paintingtunisvintage adultStreet with camels in Tunis by Theodor PhilipsenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1017 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4134 x 3502 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarInteractive exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseA Donkey House in Tunishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725812/donkey-house-tunisFree Image from public domain licenseSimple life book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788863/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseCalves and geese at a watering hole.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923024/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910058/png-1800s-adult-coloring-antiqueView licenseBy the Liri River by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924613/the-liri-river-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731427/art-gallery-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe Milking Place at Meilgård by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12629035/image-1800s-adult-coloring-antiqueView licenseIsola del Liri.Bright gray weather day by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923146/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseColor Theory Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667763/color-theory-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknown by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924304/unknown-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709840/van-gogh-exhibitionView licenseUnknown by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922375/unknown-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licensePositivity quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300095/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseBy Sorteåen.Meilgård by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920789/sorteaenmeilgard-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708799/art-expoView licenseCalves at the beach by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920491/calves-the-beach-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667704/world-art-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA cowshed.Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923233/cowshedsaltholm-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome fall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Slaughtered Ox, Rome by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923634/slaughtered-ox-rome-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseArt nature exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710224/art-nature-exhibitionView licenseA road in Dyrehaven. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920592/road-dyrehaven-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn blues Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713891/autumn-blues-facebook-post-templateView licenseCarcase of an Ox. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923529/carcase-ox-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseChag Sameach Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766328/chag-sameach-instagram-post-templateView licenseEvening landscape by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922373/evening-landscape-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower & van Gogh Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827492/sunflower-van-gogh-instagram-story-templateView licenseGeese on the Island of Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922766/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEarly spring quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697399/early-spring-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseCows and calves near the embarkation point on Saltholm (draft for punch bowl decoration) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923683/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseHorse at "Kirkegården", Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty of nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588095/beauty-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCattle Seen against the Sun on the Island of Saltholm by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920705/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseItaly adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622218/italy-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Road to Copenhagen from Kastrup. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923503/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798313/summer-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseKarl bringing water to two horses (copy after Paulus Potter's painting in the Louvre) by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922002/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license