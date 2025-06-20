Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagekingportrait kingportrait art kingportraitrigaudpublic domain oil paintingfacepersonPortrait of King Frederik IV as prince by Hyacinthe RigaudOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 921 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3516 x 4580 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of Louis XIVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805314/portrait-louis-xivFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of county judge Peder Benzon Myliushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805016/portrait-county-judge-peder-benzon-myliusFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Hamilton King's Violet portrait illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232425/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licensePortrait of a Man (c. 1705) by Hyacinthe Rigaud and studiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9796223/portrait-man-c-1705-hyacinthe-rigaud-and-studioFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseFrederik VI as crown princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804473/frederik-crown-princeFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licenseKing Frederik IVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797328/king-frederikFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseKing Frederik IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797375/king-frederik-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseKing Frederik V as a childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797466/king-frederik-childFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseKing Christian VI as princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797359/king-christian-princeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Mrs. Dorothea Frederiksen, née Heeringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802062/portrait-mrs-dorothea-frederiksen-nee-heeringFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Louis XIV by Hyacinthe Rigaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264477/portrait-louis-xiv-hyacinthe-rigaudFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQueen Louise, Frederik IV's first queenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797369/queen-louise-frederik-ivs-first-queenFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licenseLouise Lange, née Aagaard, the artist's mother and a little girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800923/louise-lange-nee-aagaard-the-artists-mother-and-little-girlFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of Louise, Frederik V's first queenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811573/portrait-louise-frederik-vs-first-queenFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePostmaster General Frederik Hauch as a young manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804591/postmaster-general-frederik-hauch-young-manFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Man by Hyacinthe Rigaudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613351/portrait-man-hyacinthe-rigaudFree Image from public domain licenseEye test Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775722/eye-test-facebook-post-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807691/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802219/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseDecorative image.The vision of Saint Francis with the three white virgins by Gad Frederik Clementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921853/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licensePortrait of Prince Heinrich of Englandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815425/portrait-prince-heinrich-englandFree Image from public domain licenseLip filer injections Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774984/lip-filer-injections-facebook-post-templateView licenseCharles, Duke of Berryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807004/charles-duke-berryFree Image from public domain license