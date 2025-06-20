rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cartouche with a Putto by Giovanni Domenico Capellino
Save
Edit Image
cartouche1580facepersonartvintagepublic domaindrawings
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study for a right hand
Study for a right hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711458/study-for-right-handFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The martyrdom of Saint Stephen, as well as: Agrippina d.æ.lands in Brindisi with the ashes of Germanicus
The martyrdom of Saint Stephen, as well as: Agrippina d.æ.lands in Brindisi with the ashes of Germanicus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The communion of a saint
The communion of a saint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712148/the-communion-saintFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Design for an elaborate wall above a tabernacle by Domenico Campagnola
Design for an elaborate wall above a tabernacle by Domenico Campagnola
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922493/design-for-elaborate-wall-above-tabernacleFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape with a town and a sleeping shepherd
Landscape with a town and a sleeping shepherd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712576/landscape-with-town-and-sleeping-shepherdFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Herod's banquet
Herod's banquet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725846/herods-banquetFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Glory of a Papal saint
The Glory of a Papal saint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712144/the-glory-papal-saintFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Study of a reclining woman, seen from the back
Study of a reclining woman, seen from the back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780208/study-reclining-woman-seen-from-the-backFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
St Paschal Baylon
St Paschal Baylon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712504/paschal-baylonFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Musicians around a table
Musicians around a table
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712232/musicians-around-tableFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Bust of a female warrior with a plumed helmet
Bust of a female warrior with a plumed helmet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711388/bust-female-warrior-with-plumed-helmetFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Sts Cecilia and Valerianus at the organ
Sts Cecilia and Valerianus at the organ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711520/sts-cecilia-and-valerianus-the-organFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
The tribute money by Domenico Campagnola
The tribute money by Domenico Campagnola
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922435/the-tribute-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bearded male head in profile to left
Bearded male head in profile to left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712192/bearded-male-head-profile-leftFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Biblical scene
Biblical scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712565/biblical-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
An angel or putto, a reclining woman and the lower body of a muscular man
An angel or putto, a reclining woman and the lower body of a muscular man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712223/angel-putto-reclining-woman-and-the-lower-body-muscular-manFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564789/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Winged putto with a trident
Winged putto with a trident
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748114/winged-putto-with-tridentFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Eliezer and Rebecca at the well at the city of Nahor
Eliezer and Rebecca at the well at the city of Nahor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712334/eliezer-and-rebecca-the-well-the-city-nahorFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
John the Baptist preaching in the desert
John the Baptist preaching in the desert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711686/john-the-baptist-preaching-the-desertFree Image from public domain license
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flexing woman, healthy diet & wellness editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9471650/flexing-woman-healthy-diet-wellness-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape with the Holy Family and two midwives
Landscape with the Holy Family and two midwives
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706391/landscape-with-the-holy-family-and-two-midwivesFree Image from public domain license