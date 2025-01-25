rawpixel
Christ washing the feet of the Apostles in an initial D, fragments of text, and musical staves by Lorenzo Monaco
Study session poster template
The miracle of the loaves and fishes in an initial L, fragments of text, and musical staves
Praying poster template
TVChrist with Mary Magdalene or Christ taking leave of the Virgin Mary, t.h.Judas receiving the 30 pieces of silver and a…
Worship poster template
Last Judgment in an Initial C by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)
Have faith poster template
Christ washes the feet of the apostles. Etching by R. Stang after J.F. Overbeck, 1847.
Exorcism poster template
Decorated Initial with Scene of Christ Entering the Temple.
Satanism poster template
Initials with depictions of the anointing and the birth of Jesus by Andreas Christian Ferdinand Flinch
Book cover template
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Jesus by Matthäus Gundelach
Bible book editable mockup
Jesus and the 12 apostles: Paul by Matthäus Gundelach
In God we trust poster template
The Nativity
Spiritual poster template
The Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)
Christian, church music remix, editable design
Processional Cross with Saint Mary Magdalene and a Blessed Hermit by Lorenzo Monaco
Christian, church music remix, editable design
Saint Mary Magdalen anoints Christ's feet at the meal of Simon the Pharisee. Etching by F.A. Ludy after J.F. Overbeck.
Religion quote blog banner template
The Intercession of Christ and the Virgin by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)
Faith quote poster template
Christ Washing the Apostles' Feet (c. 1480) by German 15th Century
Love like Jesus quote Facebook story template
Christ raises Lazarus from his tomb. Engraving by J. Rogers after D.A.M. Raffet.
Christian png, church music remix, transparent background, editable design
Christus aan de maaltijd in het huis van Simon in Betanië (1629) by Christoffel van Sichem II, Antonie Wierix II, Bernardino…
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christ washing the feet of the Apostles. Engraving by C. Bouzonnet Stella after J. Stella.
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Christ washes the feet of the apostles
Christian fellowship poster template
Christ on the cross and the mourners at the foot of the cross
Light and Truth poster template
The feast in the house of Simon the Pharisee: on the far right Mary Magdalene washes Christ's feet. Etching by V. Lefebvre…
