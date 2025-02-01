Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefountainvintage snake illustrationmale figure drawingsnake waterwatervintage1500 to 1599giulio romanoA magnificent bowl with figures and marine scenes on a base encircled by snakes by Giulio RomanoOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 927 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3961 x 5130 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTravel quote Instagram post template, fun and cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18794424/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-fun-and-cute-editable-designView licenseStanding muscular man, cut off at the headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822666/standing-muscular-man-cut-off-the-headFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909862/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseAthenahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711544/athenaFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness idioms Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814610/business-idioms-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseRest on the Flight into Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710786/rest-the-flight-into-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseSnake guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380077/snake-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe infant John the Baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706759/the-infant-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631974/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe marriage of Alexander and Roxanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706118/the-marriage-alexander-and-roxanaFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomical drawing blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886468/anatomical-drawing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe adoration of the shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711947/the-adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness idioms blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814575/business-idioms-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseRecumbent cow and study for the hind legs of a standing cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725814/recumbent-cow-and-study-for-the-hind-legs-standing-cowFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness idioms Instagram story template, customizable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814641/business-idioms-instagram-story-template-customizable-social-media-designView licenseProstrate male nude turned to the left and seen from behind by Filippo Esegreniohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920726/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992942/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStanding semi-nude male seen from behind with his left arm raised by Filippo Esegreniohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920751/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701667/vintage-ephemera-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseArtemis by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920527/artemis-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseCheese tasting Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538508/cheese-tasting-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMale figure with his body turned left, his left arm reaching upwards, sitting on a clothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712246/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSad and lonely poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600953/sad-and-lonely-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFour winged putti hang festoons on a balustradehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783869/four-winged-putti-hang-festoons-balustradeFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982312/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding male figure facing left, leaning against a tree stump by Filippo Esegreniohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921985/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView licenseRocky landscape with buildings and a shepherd with his flockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811401/rocky-landscape-with-buildings-and-shepherd-with-his-flockFree Image from public domain licenseElegant wedding design elements, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418509/elegant-wedding-design-elements-editable-design-element-setView licenseCatharina II's speed from the ground.She rests on the back of a man with bat wings by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919763/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331314/editable-whimsigoth-halloween-gold-brass-design-element-setView licensePropped-up male nude leaning on a cushionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712382/propped-up-male-nude-leaning-cushionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Coquette black feminine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598879/editable-coquette-black-feminine-design-element-setView licenseCrouching male nude by Filippo Esegreniohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920746/crouching-male-nudeFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView licenseA man and a woman in antique costumes, each with a scale and a ruler, standing before a wall of paintings.On the floor in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923338/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlone time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600914/alone-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTree Trunks. by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924660/tree-trunks-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseOvercoming depression Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538886/overcoming-depression-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInger Margrethe Høyen, born Schrøder.The art historian N.L.Høyen's mother by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923005/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license