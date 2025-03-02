Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageangelhagarvintage landscape paintingoil paintingangel paintingpersonartmanLandscape with the angel showing Hagar to the spring by Francesco CozzaOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 855 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7919 x 5641 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseHagar in the deserthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797534/hagar-the-desertFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseThe Holy Spirit, angels and the Virgin Mary with Saints Markus, Stanislaus Kostka (with the child), Aloysius Gonzaga and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924612/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseWhich on the flight to Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805574/which-the-flight-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseMagnus Stenbock surrenders the Tønningen fortress to Frederik IV in 1714 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923039/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseStoneworkers by Axel Jungstedthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922785/stoneworkersFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseTwo fishermen by a boat by Michael Ancherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920099/two-fishermen-boatFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseChristian V gives Danish Law 1683 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922278/christian-gives-danish-law-1683Free Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Dutch fleet under Admiral Opdam passes the Sound on 29 October 1658 during the Swedish War 1657-60 by F. C. Lundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921823/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseAn injured worker by Erik Henningsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922875/injured-workerFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseThe Angel and Hagarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799124/the-angel-and-hagarFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseSaint Francis Comforted by an Angel by Pier Francesco Mazzucchelli and Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923649/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseHagar and Ishmael in the Wilderness (1665) by Francesco Cozzahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744128/hagar-and-ishmael-the-wilderness-1665-francesco-cozzaFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseVenus brings healing herbs to the wounded Aeneas by Hendrik Krockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920579/venus-brings-healing-herbs-the-wounded-aeneasFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798952/aesthetic-art-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBoaz and Ruthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803769/boaz-and-ruthFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual connection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738008/spiritual-connection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Sebastian with two angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797282/saint-sebastian-with-two-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059899/png-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView licenseWinter by Jean Honoré Fragonardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932845/winter-jean-honore-fragonardFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059891/png-android-wallpaper-art-artworkView licenseSpring in Hals by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923028/spring-halsFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licensePortrait of man with viola da gambahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811461/portrait-man-with-viola-gambaFree Image from public domain licenseSleep clinic poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586496/sleep-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Prodigal Son upends his inheritance by Johann Wolfgang Baumgartnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924915/the-prodigal-son-upends-his-inheritanceFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation Instagram post template, editable design. Artworks by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916083/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseThe tastehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802451/the-tasteFree Image from public domain license