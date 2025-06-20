Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagecry oil paintingpublic domain romanscrying oil paintingoil paintingmen doorcry vintageoil painting man cryingman cryingThe Roman poet Tibulus who cries outside his beloved's door because he has no money by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 954 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3119 x 3924 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTherapy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104293/therapy-poster-templateView licenseThe Greek Poet Anacreon and Bathyll by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922514/the-greek-poet-anacreon-and-bathyllFree Image from public domain licenseMental health poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104273/mental-health-poster-templateView licenseThe robber gang's housekeeper comforts the young girl by telling the myth of Cupid and Psyche. Motif from Apuleius: The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923105/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLifting heavy thoughts Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686241/lifting-heavy-thoughts-instagram-post-templateView licenseNiels Klim thinks he hears the clerk in Fane Kirke when he wakes up on the underground planet to the roar of a bull by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924814/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686259/virtual-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licensePamphilius and his servant Davis by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920706/pamphilius-and-his-servant-davisFree Image from public domain licenseGod quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728334/god-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Greek poet Sappho and the Mytilenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819566/the-greek-poet-sappho-and-the-mytileneFree Image from public domain licenseGod quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728971/god-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseApollo instructs the Parces to seek out Ceres, who has fled the earth by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923198/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePapirius and his Motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729190/papirius-and-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082129/mens-vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNiels Klim on a hike in Potu by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923184/niels-klim-hike-potuFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseThe Potuans are amazed to see Niels Klim's kneeling before the wise prince by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924895/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseNiels Klim is praised by the Qvamites by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924774/niels-klim-praised-the-qvamitesFree Image from public domain licenseLovesick songs blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283599/lovesick-songs-blog-banner-templateView licenseHamlet with his mother by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924524/hamlet-with-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseFrederik II Builds Kronborg Castle at Elsinorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727491/frederik-builds-kronborg-castle-elsinoreFree Image from public domain licenseBuilding wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540361/building-wall-editable-mockupView licenseThe doctor's wife reveals that her husband wants to anatomize Niels Klim for the advancement of science by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924891/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseOssian Singing His Swan Song by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920941/ossian-singing-his-swan-songFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseThe Midwife Taking Leave of the girl from Andros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725740/the-midwife-taking-leave-the-girl-from-androsFree Image from public domain licenseMental health support blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283702/mental-health-support-blog-banner-templateView licenseTarquinius and the Sibylhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805864/tarquinius-and-the-sibylFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView licenseSimo and his former slave Sosia by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920707/simo-and-his-former-slave-sosiaFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060852/american-gothic-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe tribute of inheritance in 1660 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924810/the-tribute-inheritance-1660Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056076/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMoses is taken out of the waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805739/moses-taken-out-the-waterFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView licenseOdysseus Takes Counsel with Teiresias.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727344/odysseus-takes-counsel-with-teiresiasFree Image from public domain license