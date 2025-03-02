rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Renaissance Interior with a company at a set table by Bartholomeus Corneliszoon van Bassen
Save
Edit Image
public domain renaissancerenaissanceinterior paintingpainting renaissancedutch golden agerenaissance artbartholomeus van bassenrenaissance interior
Art exhibition poster template
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The interior of a church
The interior of a church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814032/the-interior-churchFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template
Art & History class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView license
Renaissance Interior with tric trac players by Bartholomeus Corneliszoon van Bassen
Renaissance Interior with tric trac players by Bartholomeus Corneliszoon van Bassen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922499/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Rock music and vintage woman remix
Rock music and vintage woman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView license
Church interior
Church interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813112/church-interiorFree Image from public domain license
Art therapy Instagram post template
Art therapy Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966486/art-therapy-instagram-post-templateView license
Interior with a Company (c. 1622 - c. 1624) by Bartholomeus van Bassen and Esaias van de Velde
Interior with a Company (c. 1622 - c. 1624) by Bartholomeus van Bassen and Esaias van de Velde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742871/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template
Vintage collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032240/vintage-collection-poster-templateView license
Party Scene
Party Scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727053/party-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910058/png-1800s-adult-coloring-antiqueView license
Square in front of a Magnificent Church
Square in front of a Magnificent Church
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749908/square-front-magnificent-churchFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12629035/image-1800s-adult-coloring-antiqueView license
Five Ladies in an Interior (c. 1630 - c. 1652) by Dirck van Delen and Bartholomeus van Bassen
Five Ladies in an Interior (c. 1630 - c. 1652) by Dirck van Delen and Bartholomeus van Bassen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13733061/image-dog-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Facebook story template
Vintage collection Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032193/vintage-collection-facebook-story-templateView license
Kerkinterieur (1610 - 1661) by Gerard Houckgeest and Bartholomeus van Bassen
Kerkinterieur (1610 - 1661) by Gerard Houckgeest and Bartholomeus van Bassen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13755615/kerkinterieur-1610-1661-gerard-houckgeest-and-bartholomeus-van-bassenFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
Kerkinterieur (1618 - 1645) by Gerard Houckgeest, Bartholomeus van Bassen and Johannes Pietersz Berendrecht
Kerkinterieur (1618 - 1645) by Gerard Houckgeest, Bartholomeus van Bassen and Johannes Pietersz Berendrecht
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13761058/image-dog-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram post template
Vintage collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966614/vintage-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
The Great Assembly of 1651 (c. 1651) by Bartholomeus van Bassen and Anthonie Palamedesz
The Great Assembly of 1651 (c. 1651) by Bartholomeus van Bassen and Anthonie Palamedesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731362/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Church Interior (1844) by Bartholomeus Johannes van Hove
Church Interior (1844) by Bartholomeus Johannes van Hove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735182/church-interior-1844-bartholomeus-johannes-van-hoveFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's editable The Night Cafe, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by…
Van Gogh's editable The Night Cafe, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933633/png-1888-antique-artView license
Landscape with an Inn
Landscape with an Inn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8220912/landscape-with-innFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's editable The Night Cafe, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by…
Van Gogh's editable The Night Cafe, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8933472/png-1888-antique-artView license
Church Interior (1652) by Daniël de Blieck
Church Interior (1652) by Daniël de Blieck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744851/church-interior-1652-daniel-blieckFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Farm Beyond a Canal, from the series “Ten Oblong Landscapes”
Farm Beyond a Canal, from the series “Ten Oblong Landscapes”
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8550563/farm-beyond-canal-from-the-series-ten-oblong-landscapesFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Travelers by a Lake by Esaias van de Velde
Travelers by a Lake by Esaias van de Velde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698649/travelers-lake-esaias-van-veldeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection blog banner template
Vintage collection blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032287/vintage-collection-blog-banner-templateView license
Bust of a peasant in left profile, 1629 by esaias van de velde
Bust of a peasant in left profile, 1629 by esaias van de velde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981834/bust-peasant-left-profile-1629-esaias-van-veldeFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Interior of the Oude Kerk in Delft from the Choir toward the Portal (1660 - 1690) by Cornelis de Man and Hendrick Cornelisz…
Interior of the Oude Kerk in Delft from the Choir toward the Portal (1660 - 1690) by Cornelis de Man and Hendrick Cornelisz…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734525/image-dog-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Shepherdess with her cows, sheep and goats
Shepherdess with her cows, sheep and goats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798502/shepherdess-with-her-cows-sheep-and-goatsFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Castle on rocks
Castle on rocks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803647/castle-rocksFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Interior of a Gothic Church (1641) by Dirck van Delen and Anthonie Palamedesz
Interior of a Gothic Church (1641) by Dirck van Delen and Anthonie Palamedesz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735607/interior-gothic-church-1641-dirck-van-delen-and-anthonie-palamedeszFree Image from public domain license