Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Image1898christian paintingpaintingfacepersonartvintagepublic domainFrederikke von Scholten, F. Arendrup, the artist's mother-in-law by Christian Mourier PetersenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 971 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5323 x 6581 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseMale portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750020/male-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804598/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseIn the day car.The artist's nephews by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923050/the-day-carthe-artists-nephewsFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseCustoms inspector Michael Christian Petersen, the artist's cousinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804176/customs-inspector-michael-christian-petersen-the-artists-cousinFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseHenriette Petersen, born Philipsen, wife of customs inspector Michael Christian Petersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803661/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of the Artist's Cousin, Petrea Petersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747904/portrait-the-artists-cousin-petrea-petersenFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe canoe map to Fussingøhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804374/the-canoe-map-fussingoFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601608/believe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLady's portrait from the time of Christian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797299/ladys-portrait-from-the-time-christian-viiFree Image from public domain licenseWorship night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791330/worship-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797417/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSir.Søren turns off the lights on New Year's Evehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804693/sirsoren-turns-off-the-lights-new-years-eveFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseKing Christian Vhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797439/king-christianFree Image from public domain licenseThe last supper Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of Louise Augustahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800465/portrait-louise-augustaFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686207/believe-god-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSt.Ceciliahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799251/stceciliaFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797304/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe plowman turns by Peter Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924388/the-plowman-turns-peter-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's angels iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750379/png-adult-android-wallpaper-angelView licenseLady with doghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797353/lady-with-dogFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804283/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272547/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseQueen Sophie Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797426/queen-sophie-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseQueen Christinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797575/queen-christineFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125849/light-truth-editable-poster-templateView licensePortrait of Christian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800210/portrait-christian-viiFree Image from public domain license