Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageeckersbergchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergvintage sailboat artartvintagepublic domainpaintingblurA Danish brig sailing for a blur by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 820 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2812 x 1921 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Greetings from Florida's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804138/png-art-artwork-canvasView licenseA Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923461/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePirate party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994024/pirate-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Danish orlog ship sailing for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924724/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050726/vintage-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseA ship clearing the land, and a brig, which, drifting at anchor, was wrecked on a blind rock by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923341/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlorida sailboat sunset background, vintage illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829260/png-adventure-art-artworkView licenseA gale crosswind, and a brig for the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924728/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup element, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497524/open-book-page-editable-mockup-element-realistic-vintage-designView licenseA Russian orlogs brig for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923370/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Summer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167041/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView licenseA chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSailboat in ocean editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749681/sailboat-ocean-editable-design-community-remixView licenseA Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable world map set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059189/editable-world-map-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Danish cutter sailing close to the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923259/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHummingbird poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552302/hummingbird-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage world map, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058160/vintage-world-map-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA French canon brig cruising close under water by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923346/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581264/cupid-shopping-for-gifts-celebration-editable-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Danish liner sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923257/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOnline art auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793793/online-art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Danish cutter to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923260/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage animal frames background, illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751229/vintage-animal-frames-background-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Danish frigate, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923345/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSurfer koala bear, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616718/surfer-koala-bear-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseA Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Summer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15166996/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView licenseAn English ship struck by the lightning fire by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923356/image-art-vintage-fireFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051381/art-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView licenseA galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923385/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517210/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licenseAn American ship lancing a jib by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923459/american-ship-lancing-jib-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458649/sailing-ship-the-ocean-editable-remixView licenseA Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924729/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOctagonal shape mockup png element, editable vintage interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807301/octagonal-shape-mockup-png-element-editable-vintage-interior-designView licenseA Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHummingbird Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907207/hummingbird-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license