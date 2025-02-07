rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Virgin Mary in impotence with the three Marys at Christ's sarcophagus by Puccio Di Simone
Save
Edit Image
virgin marysarcophaguspublic domainchristsplantfacepersonart
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599081/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Resurrection of Christ by Sebastino Di Mainardi
Resurrection of Christ by Sebastino Di Mainardi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920673/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
St. Victor of Siena by Simone Martini
St. Victor of Siena by Simone Martini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920608/victor-sienaFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ on the cross with the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and John by Maestro Francesco
Christ on the cross with the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and John by Maestro Francesco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922818/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599611/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Entombment of Christ by Unidentified artist, Domenico Veneziano
Entombment of Christ by Unidentified artist, Domenico Veneziano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265451/image-face-hand-artFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
St. by Simone Martini
St. by Simone Martini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922753/stFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599097/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Madonna enthroned, fragment, 1300 - 1348, Niccolò Di Segna
Madonna enthroned, fragment, 1300 - 1348, Niccolò Di Segna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864672/madonna-enthroned-fragment-1300-1348Free Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599180/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Religion: NT. Triptych, center panel gabled; wings together form gable. Madonna and Child with Paul, Peter, Catherine and…
Religion: NT. Triptych, center panel gabled; wings together form gable. Madonna and Child with Paul, Peter, Catherine and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653128/image-background-rose-leafFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599607/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints Peter, Bartholomew, Catherine of Alexandria, and Paul, and (below) the Nativity;…
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saints Peter, Bartholomew, Catherine of Alexandria, and Paul, and (below) the Nativity;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328942/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599522/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Madonna and child enthroned, 1420 - 1440, Scolaio Di Giovanni
Madonna and child enthroned, 1420 - 1440, Scolaio Di Giovanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864329/madonna-and-child-enthroned-1420-1440Free Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and the Baptism of Christ by Frantz Cleyn
The Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and the Baptism of Christ by Frantz Cleyn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923524/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071960/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ on the cross between the Virgin Mary and John
Christ on the cross between the Virgin Mary and John
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797195/christ-the-cross-between-the-virgin-mary-and-johnFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037212/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
Madonna and Child
Madonna and Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797308/madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Christ blesses the children."Let the little children come unto me" by Jacob Jordaens
Christ blesses the children."Let the little children come unto me" by Jacob Jordaens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922239/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071919/raphaels-madonna-del-granduca-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ on the cross between the Virgin Mary and John
Christ on the cross between the Virgin Mary and John
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797385/christ-the-cross-between-the-virgin-mary-and-johnFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's famous painting, editable Madonna del Granduca artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071967/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-babyView license
The Virgin Mary and Saints Peter, Paul, John the Evangelist, and Catherine of Alexandria Appearing to Saint Martin by Master…
The Virgin Mary and Saints Peter, Paul, John the Evangelist, and Catherine of Alexandria Appearing to Saint Martin by Master…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265471/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601540/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The Crucifixion by Andrea di Bartolo
The Crucifixion by Andrea di Bartolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183905/the-crucifixion-andrea-bartoloFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599512/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Crucifixion by Austrian Master
Crucifixion by Austrian Master
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265095/crucifixion-austrian-masterFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15601297/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
The glorification of the Virgin Mary
The glorification of the Virgin Mary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797418/the-glorification-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
The Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)
The Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328906/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass poster template
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…
Madonna Nursing the Christ Child, with Angels and Two Donors (ca. 1410 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco Andrea di…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148238/photo-image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license