Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaduaarchaeologyfacepersonartwatercolourvintagepublic domainSt Antony of Padua by Domenico PiolaOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 936 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3647 x 4674 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt Antony of Padua kneeling with the Christ Child in his arms while the Virgin and angels appear in the skyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712313/image-christ-angels-skyFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe tribute money by Domenico Campagnolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922435/the-tribute-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSix studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923408/six-studies-female-headsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseEight studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923409/eight-studies-female-headsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseThe communion of a sainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712148/the-communion-saintFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseThe martyrdom of Saint Stephen, as well as: Agrippina d.æ.lands in Brindisi with the ashes of Germanicushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Garden of Penitencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712370/the-garden-penitenceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseThe besieged Romans receive reinforcements from the other side (end of CIX, CX), the Romans on the march with the emperor;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710977/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseThe canonization of St Ignatius of Loyolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711899/the-canonization-ignatius-loyolaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding young man with a mantle, half-lengthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712186/standing-young-man-with-mantle-half-lengthFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSarmatian leaders are captured by surprise and their houses set on fire by the Romans (CII);https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711260/image-fire-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe martyrdom of Sts Maris and Martha of Persia and their sonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711486/the-martyrdom-sts-maris-and-martha-persia-and-their-sonsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseMinerva, Mars and Venus after Jacopo Tintoretto's painting in the Sala dell'Anticollegio, Doge's Palace, Venicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712294/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Martyrdom of St Erasmus (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712461/the-martyrdom-erasmusFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo studies of a seated man and a study of his folded handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821629/two-studies-seated-man-and-study-his-folded-handsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Supper at Emmaushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712207/the-supper-emmausFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Romans attack a Germanic fortress;speech to the troops at the close of the Germanic war;Victoria surrounded by spoils of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821076/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRemorsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808351/remorseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseThe dead Christ mourned by two angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711263/the-dead-christ-mourned-two-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe dispute over the Holy Sacrament with the Trinity floating in the cloudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809835/the-dispute-over-the-holy-sacrament-with-the-trinity-floating-the-cloudFree Image from public domain license