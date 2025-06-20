rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
St Antony of Padua by Domenico Piola
Save
Edit Image
paduaarchaeologyfacepersonartwatercolourvintagepublic domain
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
St Antony of Padua kneeling with the Christ Child in his arms while the Virgin and angels appear in the sky
St Antony of Padua kneeling with the Christ Child in his arms while the Virgin and angels appear in the sky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712313/image-christ-angels-skyFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
The tribute money by Domenico Campagnola
The tribute money by Domenico Campagnola
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922435/the-tribute-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Six studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldi
Six studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923408/six-studies-female-headsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Eight studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldi
Eight studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923409/eight-studies-female-headsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
The communion of a saint
The communion of a saint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712148/the-communion-saintFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
The martyrdom of Saint Stephen, as well as: Agrippina d.æ.lands in Brindisi with the ashes of Germanicus
The martyrdom of Saint Stephen, as well as: Agrippina d.æ.lands in Brindisi with the ashes of Germanicus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
The Garden of Penitence
The Garden of Penitence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712370/the-garden-penitenceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
The besieged Romans receive reinforcements from the other side (end of CIX, CX), the Romans on the march with the emperor;
The besieged Romans receive reinforcements from the other side (end of CIX, CX), the Romans on the march with the emperor;
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710977/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
The canonization of St Ignatius of Loyola
The canonization of St Ignatius of Loyola
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711899/the-canonization-ignatius-loyolaFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing young man with a mantle, half-length
Standing young man with a mantle, half-length
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712186/standing-young-man-with-mantle-half-lengthFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sarmatian leaders are captured by surprise and their houses set on fire by the Romans (CII);
Sarmatian leaders are captured by surprise and their houses set on fire by the Romans (CII);
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711260/image-fire-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
The martyrdom of Sts Maris and Martha of Persia and their sons
The martyrdom of Sts Maris and Martha of Persia and their sons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711486/the-martyrdom-sts-maris-and-martha-persia-and-their-sonsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Minerva, Mars and Venus after Jacopo Tintoretto's painting in the Sala dell'Anticollegio, Doge's Palace, Venice
Minerva, Mars and Venus after Jacopo Tintoretto's painting in the Sala dell'Anticollegio, Doge's Palace, Venice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712294/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
The Martyrdom of St Erasmus (?)
The Martyrdom of St Erasmus (?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712461/the-martyrdom-erasmusFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two studies of a seated man and a study of his folded hands
Two studies of a seated man and a study of his folded hands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821629/two-studies-seated-man-and-study-his-folded-handsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
The Supper at Emmaus
The Supper at Emmaus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712207/the-supper-emmausFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Romans attack a Germanic fortress;speech to the troops at the close of the Germanic war;Victoria surrounded by spoils of…
The Romans attack a Germanic fortress;speech to the troops at the close of the Germanic war;Victoria surrounded by spoils of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821076/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Remorse
Remorse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808351/remorseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
The dead Christ mourned by two angels
The dead Christ mourned by two angels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711263/the-dead-christ-mourned-two-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
The dispute over the Holy Sacrament with the Trinity floating in the cloud
The dispute over the Holy Sacrament with the Trinity floating in the cloud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809835/the-dispute-over-the-holy-sacrament-with-the-trinity-floating-the-cloudFree Image from public domain license