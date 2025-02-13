Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagesketchfacepersonartpublic domainillustrationdrawingsThe Madonna and two women (the three Marys) appearing in a vision to St William of Aquitaine by Francesco AlbaniOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 847 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3359 x 4760 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApparition of Saint Brunohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793494/apparition-saint-brunoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe martyrdom of Sts Maris and Martha of Persia and their sonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711486/the-martyrdom-sts-maris-and-martha-persia-and-their-sonsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe doge giving a member of the Barbarigo family command of the Venetian fleethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711454/the-doge-giving-member-the-barbarigo-family-command-the-venetian-fleetFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree nymphs in a grove are spied on by three satyrshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820466/three-nymphs-grove-are-spied-three-satyrsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo studies of a seated man and a study of his folded handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821629/two-studies-seated-man-and-study-his-folded-handsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Garden of Penitencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712370/the-garden-penitenceFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseHorsemen in a landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711196/horsemen-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSix studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923408/six-studies-female-headsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo friezes, one above the other, with scenes from the early history of Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712596/two-friezes-one-above-the-other-with-scenes-from-the-early-history-romeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseA Roman warrior's triumph.Allegory in honor of Camillo Pamphilihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808545/roman-warriors-triumphallegory-honor-camillo-pamphiliFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKneeling woman turned to the righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711609/kneeling-woman-turned-the-rightFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe Romans attack a Germanic fortress;speech to the troops at the close of the Germanic war;Victoria surrounded by spoils of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821076/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe dispute over the Holy Sacrament with the Trinity floating in the cloudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809835/the-dispute-over-the-holy-sacrament-with-the-trinity-floating-the-cloudFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseThe martyrdom of Saint Stephen, as well as: Agrippina d.æ.lands in Brindisi with the ashes of Germanicushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769672/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseA column, yardstickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712433/column-yardstickFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMartyrdom of Saint Lawrencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809669/martyrdom-saint-lawrenceFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVenus mourns the death of Adonishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806092/venus-mourns-the-death-adonisFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSt. Michaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712564/st-michaelFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView licenseThe canonization of St Ignatius of Loyolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711899/the-canonization-ignatius-loyolaFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseAllegory of blind lovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711565/allegory-blind-loveFree Image from public domain license