A Guardian by Gerhard Ludvig Lahde
portrait womanvintage womens apparelfashion photographyvintage portrait engravingfashionfacepersonart
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Chess Jew by Gerhard Ludvig Lahde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923631/chess-jew-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Fisher Bitch by Gerhard Ludvig Lahde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923706/fisher-bitch-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain license
Art deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
A railway Jew by Gerhard Ludvig Lahde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923711/railway-jew-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Brandy man by Gerhard Ludvig Lahde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923226/brandy-man-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
A Sailor on duty
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727227/sailor-dutyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Killer whales by Gerhard Ludvig Lahde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923227/killer-whales-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain license
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Waiting girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737232/waiting-girlFree Image from public domain license
Art deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707772/art-deco-gray-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Royal Berider by Gerhard Ludvig Lahde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920624/royal-berider-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Amager Peasant Boy by Gerhard Ludvig Lahde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923288/amager-peasant-boy-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain license
Snapback cap editable mockup, headwear accessory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176830/snapback-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView license
The four temperaments by Gerhard Ludvig Lahde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921205/the-four-temperaments-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Past - present no.1 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923639/past-present-no1-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Frederik Christian, Duke of Schleswig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813195/frederik-christian-duke-schleswigFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Biography of a fallen girl.No. 2 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920908/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView license
Biography of a fallen girl.No.3 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919274/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710941/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView license
Portrait of W. Huth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761891/portrait-huthFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion border background, editable 1920's outfits design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709007/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-background-editable-1920s-outfits-designView license
Portrait of I. Baden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760505/portrait-badenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513501/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView license
Portrait of Niels Ryberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816533/portrait-niels-rybergFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710776/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView license
Portrait of Johann Gottlob Marezoll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761796/portrait-johann-gottlob-marezollFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion yellow background, 1920's outfits border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709013/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-yellow-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView license
Johann Clemens Tode
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760363/johann-clemens-todeFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513506/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView license
Portrait of M. Saxtorph
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816425/portrait-saxtorphFree Image from public domain license