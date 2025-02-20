Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageportrait womanvintage womens apparelfashion photographyvintage portrait engravingfashionfacepersonartA Guardian by Gerhard Ludvig LahdeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 821 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2158 x 3154 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseChess Jew by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923631/chess-jew-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseFisher Bitch by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923706/fisher-bitch-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseA railway Jew by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923711/railway-jew-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseBrandy man by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923226/brandy-man-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseA Sailor on dutyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727227/sailor-dutyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseKiller whales by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923227/killer-whales-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray background, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseWaiting girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737232/waiting-girlFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707772/art-deco-gray-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseRoyal Berider by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920624/royal-berider-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseAmager Peasant Boy by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923288/amager-peasant-boy-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseSnapback cap editable mockup, headwear accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176830/snapback-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView licenseThe four temperaments by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921205/the-four-temperaments-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePast - present no.1 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923639/past-present-no1-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseFrederik Christian, Duke of Schleswighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813195/frederik-christian-duke-schleswigFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No. 2 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920908/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.3 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919274/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710941/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licensePortrait of W. Huthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761891/portrait-huthFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion border background, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709007/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-background-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licensePortrait of I. Badenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760505/portrait-badenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513501/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licensePortrait of Niels Ryberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816533/portrait-niels-rybergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710776/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView licensePortrait of Johann Gottlob Marezollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761796/portrait-johann-gottlob-marezollFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion yellow background, 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709013/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-yellow-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView licenseJohann Clemens Todehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760363/johann-clemens-todeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513506/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView licensePortrait of M. Saxtorphhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816425/portrait-saxtorphFree Image from public domain license