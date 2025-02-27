rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A schooner running down a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
c.w. eckersbergpublic domainchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergblackshipsketch shipboat drawingschooner
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Two warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberg
Two warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
A frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberg
A frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921397/frigate-seen-from-the-stern-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
A privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924525/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867754/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
A Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890086/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878247/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish ship and an American schooner for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish ship and an American schooner for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923433/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798562/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
A chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberg
A chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200481/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberg
A Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923828/russian-frigate-anchor-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10799020/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878288/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
The liner Danmark in the fleet's lease before the mast is installed. by C.W. Eckersberg
The liner Danmark in the fleet's lease before the mast is installed. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921594/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878196/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Three Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberg
Three Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920768/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516261/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888807/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866139/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
A Russian orlogs brig for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Russian orlogs brig for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923370/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10379442/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A bark ship seeking port by C.W. Eckersberg
A bark ship seeking port by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923344/bark-ship-seeking-port-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888925/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Frederiksværk harbor at Larviksfjorden, Norway by C.W. Eckersberg
Frederiksværk harbor at Larviksfjorden, Norway by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921703/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866556/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
A corvette in a storm.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate X by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921714/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866362/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
A brig sailing.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate IXb by C.W. Eckersberg
A brig sailing.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate IXb by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921691/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license