Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageangelcupidnicolai abildgaardman in paintingflying illustrated public domainangels sketchangels paintingcupid sketchThe morning or the day. A winged flying young man by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 689 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3394 x 1950 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage cupid remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059008/vintage-cupid-remixView licenseThursday. Jupiter with lightning bolt in right hand by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924169/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCupid love collage element, red designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398502/cupid-love-collage-element-red-designView licenseSunday. A crowned naked god, spreading flowers with both hands by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924242/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSaturday.Winged male figure of Time or Death, with a scythe in one hand, a closed ring in the otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791462/image-hand-angel-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cupid in the sky remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13058965/vintage-cupid-the-sky-remixView licenseSeated naked man with a key in his hand, a poodle and t.h.an agavehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787667/seated-naked-man-with-key-his-hand-poodle-and-than-agaveFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686750/angel-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseA mermaid pointing up towards the sun by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923373/mermaid-pointing-towards-the-sunFree Image from public domain licenseLove cupids poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8608778/love-cupids-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCupid's arrows are forgedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787177/cupids-arrows-are-forgedFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061824/angel-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseNight, a resting female figure.Done as grisaille.Same composition as Td 542.38, but without wings and with hair blown outhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787987/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHeart in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588196/heart-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn old man in antique costume, seated on a stool, in profile c.v.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8789420/old-man-antique-costume-seated-stool-profile-cvFree Image from public domain licenseCupid paper heart, let's fall in love quote, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717314/cupid-paper-heart-lets-fall-love-quote-editable-designView licenseA man squatting, side viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788258/man-squatting-side-viewFree Image from public domain licenseHeart in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581563/heart-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy of a female herme in profilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817673/study-female-herme-profileFree Image from public domain licenseHeart in shopping cart png, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588141/heart-shopping-cart-png-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHippias with his children leaves Athenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791454/hippias-with-his-children-leaves-athensFree Image from public domain licenseHeart in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589253/heart-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaricature of a stooped manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791755/caricature-stooped-manFree Image from public domain licenseHeart in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589256/heart-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKodros walking away, seen from the backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791415/kodros-walking-away-seen-from-the-backFree Image from public domain licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseA man in a boat, lifting a fish on a line.Below a draft of a fisherman, a head and a naked manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788355/image-face-person-fishFree Image from public domain licenseCupid paper heart sticker, let's fall in love quote, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631074/cupid-paper-heart-sticker-lets-fall-love-quote-editable-designView licenseThe triumph of justice.Six men carry a stretcher on which sits the female figure of justice with the scaleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCupid paper heart background, let's fall in love quote, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717310/cupid-paper-heart-background-lets-fall-love-quote-editable-designView licenseAnacreon, leaning against a table with a raised goblethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791371/anacreon-leaning-against-table-with-raised-gobletFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseWoman spreading semen. Circular composition by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924155/woman-spreading-semencircular-compositionFree Image from public domain licenseCupid paper heart, let's fall in love quote, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631057/cupid-paper-heart-lets-fall-love-quote-editable-designView licenseWednesday.Mercury sits with staff and money baghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791543/wednesdaymercury-sits-with-staff-and-money-bagFree Image from public domain licenseSpread your wings and fly Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854265/spread-your-wings-and-fly-instagram-post-templateView licenseA head of a man seen obliquely from behindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786069/head-man-seen-obliquely-from-behindFree Image from public domain licenseCupid paper heart background, let's fall in love quote, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634442/cupid-paper-heart-background-lets-fall-love-quote-editable-designView licenseA recumbent Vulcan, by the anvil.Allegory of the artshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788093/recumbent-vulcan-the-anvilallegory-the-artsFree Image from public domain license