The morning or the day. A winged flying young man by Nicolai Abildgaard
angelcupidnicolai abildgaardman in paintingflying illustrated public domainangels sketchangels paintingcupid sketch
Vintage cupid remix
Thursday. Jupiter with lightning bolt in right hand by Nicolai Abildgaard
Cupid love collage element, red design
Sunday. A crowned naked god, spreading flowers with both hands by Nicolai Abildgaard
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Saturday.Winged male figure of Time or Death, with a scythe in one hand, a closed ring in the other
Vintage cupid in the sky remix
Seated naked man with a key in his hand, a poodle and t.h.an agave
Angel quote Instagram post template
A mermaid pointing up towards the sun by Nicolai Abildgaard
Love cupids poster template, editable design
Cupid's arrows are forged
Angel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Night, a resting female figure.Done as grisaille.Same composition as Td 542.38, but without wings and with hair blown out
Heart in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
An old man in antique costume, seated on a stool, in profile c.v.
Cupid paper heart, let's fall in love quote, editable design
A man squatting, side view
Heart in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Study of a female herme in profile
Heart in shopping cart png, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hippias with his children leaves Athens
Heart in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Caricature of a stooped man
Heart in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kodros walking away, seen from the back
Worship poster template
A man in a boat, lifting a fish on a line.Below a draft of a fisherman, a head and a naked man
Cupid paper heart sticker, let's fall in love quote, editable design
The triumph of justice.Six men carry a stretcher on which sits the female figure of justice with the scales
Cupid paper heart background, let's fall in love quote, editable design
Anacreon, leaning against a table with a raised goblet
Have faith poster template
Woman spreading semen. Circular composition by Nicolai Abildgaard
Cupid paper heart, let's fall in love quote, editable design
Wednesday.Mercury sits with staff and money bag
Spread your wings and fly Instagram post template
A head of a man seen obliquely from behind
Cupid paper heart background, let's fall in love quote, editable design
A recumbent Vulcan, by the anvil.Allegory of the arts
