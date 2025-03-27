Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagebrigpublic domainvintage illustrationschristoffer wilhelm eckersbergsketch shiprussian artvintage sketcheckersbergA Russian orlogs brig for crosswinds by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 864 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2985 x 2148 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPirate party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994024/pirate-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923461/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup element, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497524/open-book-page-editable-mockup-element-realistic-vintage-designView licenseA ship clearing the land, and a brig, which, drifting at anchor, was wrecked on a blind rock by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923341/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseShip crew Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994025/ship-crew-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA gale crosswind, and a brig for the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924728/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBrewery business logo template, vintage dog illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999433/brewery-business-logo-template-vintage-dog-illustrationView licenseA Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923828/russian-frigate-anchor-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseCruise ship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644621/cruise-ship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA French canon brig cruising close under water by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923346/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pirates ship design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212597/editable-pirates-ship-design-element-setView licenseA Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pirates ship design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212395/editable-pirates-ship-design-element-setView licenseA Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pirates ship design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212575/editable-pirates-ship-design-element-setView licenseA Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHummingbird poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552302/hummingbird-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, steam ship balloon transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228722/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licenseA bark ship seeking port by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923344/bark-ship-seeking-port-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseBrewery business logo template, vintage dog illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684720/brewery-business-logo-template-vintage-dog-illustrationView licenseAn English ship struck by the lightning fire by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923356/image-art-vintage-fireFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pirates ship design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212398/editable-pirates-ship-design-element-setView licenseA Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pirates ship design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212547/editable-pirates-ship-design-element-setView licenseA galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923385/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn American ship lancing a jib by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923459/american-ship-lancing-jib-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseAlcoholic drink label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854034/alcoholic-drink-label-templateView licenseA Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924729/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable navy blue watercolor glitter design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16019259/editable-navy-blue-watercolor-glitter-design-element-setView licenseA Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923453/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseAn English privateer inspecting a Danish ship which bursts into flames by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923347/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish ship and an American schooner for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923433/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseA Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood cookbook Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102100/seafood-cookbook-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Danish liner sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923257/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license