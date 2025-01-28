rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
c.w. eckersbergsailboatship public domain paintingship paintingsailing shipfrigateship vintagevintage boat
Pirate party Instagram post template, editable text
Pirate party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994024/pirate-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberg
A chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Caribbean cruise poster template
Caribbean cruise poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView license
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flying ship and fish fantasy remix, editable design
Flying ship and fish fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663700/flying-ship-and-fish-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dragon pit stop fantasy remix, editable design
Dragon pit stop fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663600/dragon-pit-stop-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flying pirate ship fantasy remix, editable design
Flying pirate ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663363/flying-pirate-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberg
A Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923828/russian-frigate-anchor-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Magical flying pirate ship fantasy remix, editable design
Magical flying pirate ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663417/magical-flying-pirate-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923453/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Magical flying ship fantasy remix, editable design
Magical flying ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664743/magical-flying-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923461/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516261/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
A Danish liner sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish liner sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923257/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Ocean adventures poster template
Ocean adventures poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12956016/ocean-adventures-poster-templateView license
An English ship struck by the lightning fire by C.W. Eckersberg
An English ship struck by the lightning fire by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923356/image-art-vintage-fireFree Image from public domain license
The friendly dragon fantasy remix, editable design
The friendly dragon fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663769/the-friendly-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
An American ship lancing a jib by C.W. Eckersberg
An American ship lancing a jib by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923459/american-ship-lancing-jib-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Flying ship fantasy remix, editable design
Flying ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663789/flying-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Magical flying ship fantasy remix, editable design
Magical flying ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663706/magical-flying-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924729/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remix
3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458649/sailing-ship-the-ocean-editable-remixView license
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Floats your boat Instagram post template
Floats your boat Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572514/floats-your-boat-instagram-post-templateView license
An English privateer inspecting a Danish ship which bursts into flames by C.W. Eckersberg
An English privateer inspecting a Danish ship which bursts into flames by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923347/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flying ship exploration fantasy remix, editable design
Flying ship exploration fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663687/flying-ship-exploration-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923385/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Escape the everyday Instagram post template
Escape the everyday Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777082/escape-the-everyday-instagram-post-templateView license
A French canon brig cruising close under water by C.W. Eckersberg
A French canon brig cruising close under water by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923346/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fishing industry Facebook post template
Fishing industry Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873981/fishing-industry-facebook-post-templateView license
A bark ship seeking port by C.W. Eckersberg
A bark ship seeking port by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923344/bark-ship-seeking-port-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Mermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable design
Mermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663427/mermaid-watching-sinking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A battered ship, signaling loots by C.W. Eckersberg
A battered ship, signaling loots by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923242/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable design
Mermaid watching sinking ship fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663433/mermaid-watching-sinking-ship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
An orlog ship at anchor in a storm by C.W. Eckersberg
An orlog ship at anchor in a storm by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923244/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Escape the everyday poster template
Escape the everyday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887417/escape-the-everyday-poster-templateView license
A Russian orlogs brig for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Russian orlogs brig for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923370/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license