Draft for the decoration of a window wall in a hall, presumably on the ground floor by Nicolai Abildgaard
windowwindow archdoor watercolourarched windowdoor artpainted floorfloornicolai abildgaard
Watercolor building exterior mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Draft for interior wall decoration in a hall with blue walls, presumably on the ground floor
Watercolor building exterior, editable remix design
Draft for decorating the window wall in the apartment hall
Watercolor building exterior png element, editable remix design
Draft for a hall decoration with purple panels, above the door in the center a seashell and a vase
Watercolor building exterior mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Draft for decoration of the window wall in the apartment hall by Nicolai Abildgaard
Watercolor building exterior, editable remix design
Draft for decoration of card wall in the apartment hall by Nicolai Abildgaard
Watercolor building exterior, editable remix design
Draft for decoration of the window wall in the Gallasalen, with red portieres by Nicolai Abildgaard
Watercolor building exterior, editable remix design
Draft for decoration of the window wall in the Gallasalen, with red portieres by Nicolai Abildgaard
Vintage cafe entrance, editable bicycle collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Draft for the decoration of an end and long wall in a hall with fields that are finished at the top by arches
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Draft wall decoration with semi-circular fields above two doors, on blue walls by Nicolai Abildgaard
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Draft for decoration of card wall in the Gallasalen, with red portieres by Nicolai Abildgaard
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Part of a draft for a ceiling decoration with rosettes
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Draft for decoration of the inner long wall in the apartment hall.c. 1794 by Nicolai Abildgaard
Vintage cafe entrance, editable bicycle collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Plan and construction of a magazine room with many gantry doors
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Wall decoration in the blue cabinet with door section by Nicolai Abildgaard
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Wall decoration in the blue cabinet, draft for the end wall by Nicolai Abildgaard
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Draft for decoration of a field, presumably a painted wooden panel on a piece of furniture.Antique figures with flower…
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Fragment of architectural draft
Editable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper design
Draft for door piece.A reclining female figure with a nail in her arms
Watercolor building & flower, editable remix design
Draft for door piece.A reclining female figure with a bowl in which another is pressing grapes
Vintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.
Draft of a ceiling with square cassettes with faint reddish ground color
