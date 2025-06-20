rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Le baggage en milieu d'un troupeau by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione
Save
Edit Image
vintage etchings artgiovanni benedetto castiglionefacepersonartvintagepublic domaindrawing
Power of her gaze poster template, editable vintage photography design
Power of her gaze poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21297893/power-her-gaze-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
La femme assise dans des ruins
La femme assise dans des ruins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772982/femme-assise-dans-des-ruinsFree Image from public domain license
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001568/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Hortus Palatinus.Heidelberg's castle garden
Hortus Palatinus.Heidelberg's castle garden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822247/hortus-palatinusheidelbergs-castle-gardenFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness matters poster template, editable text and design
Mindfulness matters poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781532/mindfulness-matters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Noah and the Animals Entering the Ark (c. 1630) by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione
Noah and the Animals Entering the Ark (c. 1630) by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10007798/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Love yourself poster template, editable text and design
Love yourself poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781530/love-yourself-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A satyr reclining at the foot of a staute of Priapus, goats at the right
A satyr reclining at the foot of a staute of Priapus, goats at the right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216247/satyr-reclining-the-foot-staute-priapus-goats-the-rightFree Image from public domain license
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687175/love-universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Tobit burying the Dead
Tobit burying the Dead
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8215149/tobit-burying-the-deadFree Image from public domain license
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686220/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Noah lets the animals out of the ark, Giovanni Battista Salvi Sassoferrato
Noah lets the animals out of the ark, Giovanni Battista Salvi Sassoferrato
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899917/noah-lets-the-animals-out-the-arkFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Noah letting the animals into the ark
Noah letting the animals into the ark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8221709/noah-letting-the-animals-into-the-arkFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Laban Searching for Idols in Rachel's Baggage by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione
Laban Searching for Idols in Rachel's Baggage by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710276/laban-searching-for-idols-rachels-baggage-giovanni-benedetto-castiglioneFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young herdsman on horseback
Young herdsman on horseback
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216684/young-herdsman-horsebackFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Diogène cherchant un homme
Diogène cherchant un homme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773111/diogene-cherchant-hommeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
L'entrée dans l'arche de Noé
L'entrée dans l'arche de Noé
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772943/lentree-dans-larche-noeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lunette with the Madonna and Child with Sts Francis of Assisi and Catherine of Siena
Lunette with the Madonna and Child with Sts Francis of Assisi and Catherine of Siena
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Book cover template
Book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView license
Prince Ishmael, Persian envoy
Prince Ishmael, Persian envoy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812921/prince-ishmael-persian-envoyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Varii Capricci, e Paesi inventati, e disegnati dal celebre Gio. Benedetto Castiglione ... tratti dal raccolta Zanettiana
Varii Capricci, e Paesi inventati, e disegnati dal celebre Gio. Benedetto Castiglione ... tratti dal raccolta Zanettiana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114235/image-dog-animal-booksFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man holding a scroll in front of his face, from the series of "Small Heads in Oriental Headdress"
Man holding a scroll in front of his face, from the series of "Small Heads in Oriental Headdress"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216267/image-face-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Head of an old bearded man facing right, from the series of 'Small Heads in Oriental Headdress'
Head of an old bearded man facing right, from the series of 'Small Heads in Oriental Headdress'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8215934/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Circe with Companions of Ulysses Changed into Animals by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione
Circe with Companions of Ulysses Changed into Animals by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8977130/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
The Genius of Castiglione by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione
The Genius of Castiglione by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695605/the-genius-castiglione-giovanni-benedetto-castiglioneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Discovery of the Bodies of Saint Peter and Saint Paul. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Discovery of the Bodies of Saint Peter and Saint Paul. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651796/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Laban searching for idols among Jacob's possessions
Laban searching for idols among Jacob's possessions
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8220264/laban-searching-for-idols-among-jacobs-possessionsFree Image from public domain license