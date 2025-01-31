Edit ImageCrop37SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage landscapeheatherpeatelephantdenmarkheather landscapewatercolor nature scenerypeat fieldLandscape with a sandy road leading over a heather hill.To the right, a view of extensive land with peat bogs.From the Raageleje region? by P. C. 