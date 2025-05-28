Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingsadultTarpeia is crushed under the shields of the Sabines by Giovanni Angelo CaniniOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 688 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5810 x 3332 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA man and a woman in antique costumes, each with a scale and a ruler, standing before a wall of paintings.On the floor in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923338/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDesign for a Frontispiece; Allegorical Composition with a Young Man Kneeling before a Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226974/image-paper-tree-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseTwo Roman matrons standing, one with a shieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808516/two-roman-matrons-standing-one-with-shieldFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Infanticide in Bethlehemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809431/the-infanticide-bethlehemFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Jeromehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808652/saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseImperial sacrifice to Marshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808378/imperial-sacrifice-marsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHamlet with his motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795263/hamlet-with-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Virgin and Child Appearing to Saint Anthony of Padua and a Hermithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226996/the-virgin-and-child-appearing-saint-anthony-padua-and-hermitFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudies of figures and heads;the figures on the far left and right are drawn from the front of the paper by Giovanni Angelo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923445/image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo men in antique dress in front of a grave monument by François Chauveauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922314/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Apostles' Creed (1770s/1780s) by Giovanni Domenico Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023232/the-apostles-creed-1770s1780s-giovanni-domenico-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseRape of the Sabineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675472/rape-the-sabinesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNebuchadnezzar Returning from the Wilderness to His Palace (c. 1770–90) by Giovanni Domenico Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792712/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseGathering Wood by Giovanni Domenico Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9660105/gathering-wood-giovanni-domenico-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Founding of Santa Maria Maggiore by Giovanni Battista Riccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9999297/the-founding-santa-maria-maggiore-giovanni-battista-ricciFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licensePortrait of Vicenzo II, Duke of Mantua.Bust in oval cartouche, en face.In the cartouche the inscription VINCENTIVS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823652/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseVirgin Mary with the baby Jesus, enthroned between St.Dominic and a papal sainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786100/virgin-mary-with-the-baby-jesus-enthroned-between-stdominic-and-papal-saintFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe women by the fireplace in Rembrandt's house by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924121/the-women-the-fireplace-rembrandts-houseFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseA Disputation between Kings and Priests (c. 1770–90) by Giovanni Domenico Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792707/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe Young Virgin Accepts the Scarlet and the Pure Purple (c. 1770–90) by Giovanni Domenico Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792716/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license