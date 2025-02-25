rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Study of a right hand, used in the portrait of Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen by Jens Juel
Save
Edit Image
portrait paintingportraitpaintingportrait drawingcountessvintage pastelsstudyjens juel
Power of her gaze poster template, editable vintage photography design
Power of her gaze poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21297893/power-her-gaze-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Composition draft for the portrait of Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiol-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, in her 74th year
Composition draft for the portrait of Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiol-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, in her 74th year
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787055/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Mushroom Instagram post template, editable text
Mushroom Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12025182/mushroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Study of the right arm of a standing male figure as well as a draft composition for a double portrait of Juel and his wife…
Study of the right arm of a standing male figure as well as a draft composition for a double portrait of Juel and his wife…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787480/image-animal-face-woodFree Image from public domain license
Bloom, positivity quote poster template, editable text and design
Bloom, positivity quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11884441/bloom-positivity-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Study of a young girl, half from back, with right arm extended
Study of a young girl, half from back, with right arm extended
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787326/study-young-girl-half-from-back-with-right-arm-extendedFree Image from public domain license
Mindfulness matters poster template, editable text and design
Mindfulness matters poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781532/mindfulness-matters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens Juel
Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924939/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Botanical plant book cover template
Botanical plant book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664533/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView license
Study for the Ryberg family portrait;Mrs. Ryberg's left hand holding a blue parasol
Study for the Ryberg family portrait;Mrs. Ryberg's left hand holding a blue parasol
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787034/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Fungus kingdom Instagram post template, editable text
Fungus kingdom Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618634/fungus-kingdom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pastel study for an outstretched hand by Jens Juel
Pastel study for an outstretched hand by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924191/pastel-study-for-outstretched-handFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
Flower shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11883180/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Study of a lady's mantilla
Study of a lady's mantilla
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818554/study-ladys-mantillaFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop blog banner template, editable text
Flower shop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500584/flower-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Plant study
Plant study
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787287/plant-studyFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500585/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Study for the Ryberg family portrait;Johan Christian Ryberg's right leg
Study for the Ryberg family portrait;Johan Christian Ryberg's right leg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787301/study-for-the-ryberg-family-portraitjohan-christian-rybergs-right-legFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop Instagram story template, editable text
Flower shop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500586/flower-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Study for Mrs. Juel's figure
Study for Mrs. Juel's figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787335/study-for-mrs-juels-figureFree Image from public domain license
Get well soon poster template, editable text and design
Get well soon poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812197/get-well-soon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Plant and landscape studies
Plant and landscape studies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787502/plant-and-landscape-studiesFree Image from public domain license
Floral boutique Instagram post template, editable text
Floral boutique Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550229/floral-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A left hand resting on a table, holding a rose
A left hand resting on a table, holding a rose
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787186/left-hand-resting-table-holding-roseFree Image from public domain license
Get well soon Instagram post template, editable text
Get well soon Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737408/get-well-soon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a gentleman, probably a Blücher
Portrait of a gentleman, probably a Blücher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787276/portrait-gentleman-probably-blucherFree Image from public domain license
Love yourself poster template, editable text and design
Love yourself poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781530/love-yourself-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Costume study for the portrait of Countess Agnete Marie Rosencrone
Costume study for the portrait of Countess Agnete Marie Rosencrone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787538/costume-study-for-the-portrait-countess-agnete-marie-rosencroneFree Image from public domain license
Flower festival Instagram post template, editable text
Flower festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550208/flower-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Self-portrait, bust en face
Self-portrait, bust en face
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787460/self-portrait-bust-faceFree Image from public domain license
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView license
Study for a portrait of Mrs. Margrethe Elisabeth Stampe
Study for a portrait of Mrs. Margrethe Elisabeth Stampe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787323/study-for-portrait-mrs-margrethe-elisabeth-stampeFree Image from public domain license
Get well soon Instagram story template, editable text
Get well soon Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812210/get-well-soon-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
View of Esrum lake towards Fredensborg, seen from Plejelt
View of Esrum lake towards Fredensborg, seen from Plejelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787243/view-esrum-lake-towards-fredensborg-seen-from-plejeltFree Image from public domain license
Get well soon blog banner template, editable text
Get well soon blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812217/get-well-soon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Study for Mne de Prangin's figure, fugue for Mne de Budé's right arm and head with fan, and two studies of the right hand
Study for Mne de Prangin's figure, fugue for Mne de Budé's right arm and head with fan, and two studies of the right hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787352/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Be thankful, Thanksgiving poster template, editable text and design
Be thankful, Thanksgiving poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868549/thankful-thanksgiving-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Study of a man's right hand, holding a piece of paper;study for the Anker family portrait by Jens Juel
Study of a man's right hand, holding a piece of paper;study for the Anker family portrait by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923427/image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Youth bible school Instagram post template
Youth bible school Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824168/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView license
Study of lady's neck by Jens Juel
Study of lady's neck by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924195/study-ladys-neckFree Image from public domain license