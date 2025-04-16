Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageromepencil sketchchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergartbuildingvintagepublic domainillustrationProspect of Porta S.Paolo and Piramide di Caio Cestio seen from the city side, Rome. by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 873 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6251 x 4547 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDeep quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631923/deep-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePorta de Ripa Grande, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920839/porta-ripa-grande-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseMental health illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858387/mental-health-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseFrom the Franciscan monastery at Santa Maria in Aracoeli, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923559/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668002/travel-poster-templateView licenseView from the garden of the Palazzo Barberini towards the palace and the Quirinale, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923422/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963505/architecture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe fountain in the garden of Palazzo Barberini, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921593/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Italy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972735/discover-italy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Seine Bridge at Neuilly, Paris, 13 May 1812 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921702/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup element, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497524/open-book-page-editable-mockup-element-realistic-vintage-designView licenseOdysseus flees from Polyphemus by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923510/odysseus-flees-from-polyphemus-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farm beige logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343953/organic-farm-beige-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSleeping naked boy by a wall by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920097/sleeping-naked-boy-wall-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseThoughts & reflection quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631936/thoughts-reflection-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe corvette Flora, moored in the fleet's berth, dries sails. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923303/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEnjoy your trip poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668003/enjoy-your-trip-poster-templateView licenseThe linear perspective, applied to the art of painting - Draft for unused illustration - Southern courtyard with farmer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922079/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farm vintage logo template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574561/organic-farm-vintage-logo-template-customizable-designView licenseView towards the North through one of the Arches of the Second Storey of the Colosseum in Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920551/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTelemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923420/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342099/floating-building-editable-vintage-balloons-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAt the church of Saint-Martin in Montmorency, north of Paris, 10 July 1812 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921936/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590907/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseProspect from Frederiksberg garden by the castle and the Temple of Apis by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920110/image-face-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrom a front room.Preliminary study for "Linear perspective, Plate VI" by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921903/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRome, Italy trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719571/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView licenseThe liner Dronning Maria at Stablen. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921415/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView licenseTwo warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome ramadan Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060970/welcome-ramadan-facebook-post-templateView licenseThree young naked boys standing or sitting between blocks of stone. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792660/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22020515/visit-rome-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA schooner running down a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923308/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor art nouveau house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311357/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView licenseView from the Fontana Acetosa, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license