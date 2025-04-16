rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Prospect of Porta S.Paolo and Piramide di Caio Cestio seen from the city side, Rome. by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
romepencil sketchchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergartbuildingvintagepublic domainillustration
Deep quote Facebook story template
Deep quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631923/deep-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Porta de Ripa Grande, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
Porta de Ripa Grande, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920839/porta-ripa-grande-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Mental health illustration editable design, community remix
Mental health illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858387/mental-health-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
From the Franciscan monastery at Santa Maria in Aracoeli, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
From the Franciscan monastery at Santa Maria in Aracoeli, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923559/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Travel poster template
Travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668002/travel-poster-templateView license
View from the garden of the Palazzo Barberini towards the palace and the Quirinale, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
View from the garden of the Palazzo Barberini towards the palace and the Quirinale, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923422/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Architecture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Architecture tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963505/architecture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The fountain in the garden of Palazzo Barberini, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
The fountain in the garden of Palazzo Barberini, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921593/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Discover Italy Instagram post template, editable text
Discover Italy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972735/discover-italy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Seine Bridge at Neuilly, Paris, 13 May 1812 by C.W. Eckersberg
The Seine Bridge at Neuilly, Paris, 13 May 1812 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921702/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup element, realistic vintage design
Open book page editable mockup element, realistic vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497524/open-book-page-editable-mockup-element-realistic-vintage-designView license
Odysseus flees from Polyphemus by C.W. Eckersberg
Odysseus flees from Polyphemus by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923510/odysseus-flees-from-polyphemus-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Organic farm beige logo template, editable design
Organic farm beige logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343953/organic-farm-beige-logo-template-editable-designView license
Sleeping naked boy by a wall by C.W. Eckersberg
Sleeping naked boy by a wall by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920097/sleeping-naked-boy-wall-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Thoughts & reflection quote Facebook story template
Thoughts & reflection quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631936/thoughts-reflection-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
The corvette Flora, moored in the fleet's berth, dries sails. by C.W. Eckersberg
The corvette Flora, moored in the fleet's berth, dries sails. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923303/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Enjoy your trip poster template
Enjoy your trip poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668003/enjoy-your-trip-poster-templateView license
The linear perspective, applied to the art of painting - Draft for unused illustration - Southern courtyard with farmer…
The linear perspective, applied to the art of painting - Draft for unused illustration - Southern courtyard with farmer…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922079/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Organic farm vintage logo template, customizable design
Organic farm vintage logo template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574561/organic-farm-vintage-logo-template-customizable-designView license
View towards the North through one of the Arches of the Second Storey of the Colosseum in Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
View towards the North through one of the Arches of the Second Storey of the Colosseum in Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920551/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Telemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…
Telemachos meets Odysseus disguised as a beggar at the shepherd Eumaios - Odysseus;fragment of the whole composition. by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923420/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342099/floating-building-editable-vintage-balloons-remixed-rawpixelView license
At the church of Saint-Martin in Montmorency, north of Paris, 10 July 1812 by C.W. Eckersberg
At the church of Saint-Martin in Montmorency, north of Paris, 10 July 1812 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921936/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590907/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Prospect from Frederiksberg garden by the castle and the Temple of Apis by C.W. Eckersberg
Prospect from Frederiksberg garden by the castle and the Temple of Apis by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920110/image-face-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
From a front room.Preliminary study for "Linear perspective, Plate VI" by C.W. Eckersberg
From a front room.Preliminary study for "Linear perspective, Plate VI" by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921903/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Rome, Italy trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Rome, Italy trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719571/png-architecture-art-blank-spaceView license
The liner Dronning Maria at Stablen. by C.W. Eckersberg
The liner Dronning Maria at Stablen. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921415/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView license
Two warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberg
Two warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Welcome ramadan Facebook post template
Welcome ramadan Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060970/welcome-ramadan-facebook-post-templateView license
Three young naked boys standing or sitting between blocks of stone. by C.W. Eckersberg
Three young naked boys standing or sitting between blocks of stone. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792660/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Visit Rome Facebook post template, editable text and design
Visit Rome Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22020515/visit-rome-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A schooner running down a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
A schooner running down a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923308/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311357/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView license
View from the Fontana Acetosa, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
View from the Fontana Acetosa, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license