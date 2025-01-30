Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagestableink waterartwatercolourbuildingvintagepublic domaindrawingPlan, elevation and section of a stable building, probably for Constantin Brun's farmOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1024 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2983 x 3495 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10387113/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licensePedestal for a vase.Draft with elevation, section and profile as well as indication of scalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747639/image-art-public-domain-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454570/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePlan and construction of a magazine room with many gantry doorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787072/plan-and-construction-magazine-room-with-many-gantry-doorsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203785/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseFragment of horizontal section, regarding the audience's comforthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788121/fragment-horizontal-section-regarding-the-audiences-comfortFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203886/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseDraft for a ceiling with a vaulted central section in violet and yellow by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924107/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView licenseSection Construction and plan of a teahouse in Sorgenfri parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8789433/section-construction-and-plan-teahouse-sorgenfri-parkFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10385332/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseWall decoration in the blue cabinet with door section by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924104/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseOceanus on his throne in the seahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787916/oceanus-his-throne-the-seaFree Image from public domain licenseAncient architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948296/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDraft for decoration of the window wall in the apartment hall by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923294/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePonte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739503/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft for decoration of the inner long wall in the apartment hall.c. 1794 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923298/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454558/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDraft for decorating the window wall in the apartment hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787866/draft-for-decorating-the-window-wall-the-apartment-hallFree Image from public domain licensePonte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739166/ponte-vecchio-florence-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft ceiling with circular cassettes with violet base tonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787776/draft-ceiling-with-circular-cassettes-with-violet-base-toneFree Image from public domain licensehorse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10387127/horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseDraft for a hall decoration with purple panels, above the door in the center a seashell and a vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788158/image-art-public-domain-drawingsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft of a ceiling with square cassettes with faint reddish ground colorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787969/draft-ceiling-with-square-cassettes-with-faint-reddish-ground-colorFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseDraft of a woman's costume, an elderly woman wrapped in long robeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790937/draft-womans-costume-elderly-woman-wrapped-long-robesFree Image from public domain licensehorse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10385344/horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseDraft for a ceiling decoration with circles and circle segmentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921432/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical tours Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953125/historical-tours-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA man in a boat, lifting a fish on a line.Below a draft of a fisherman, a head and a naked manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788355/image-face-person-fishFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823941/believe-god-poster-templateView licenseFragment of ceiling cassettes in yellow and violet by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921439/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft of a ceiling with many small circular round and polygonal cassettes with the main color yellowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921426/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526327/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDraft wall decoration with semi-circular fields above two doors, on blue walls by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924102/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePainting workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949197/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDraft for interior wall decoration in a hall with blue walls, presumably on the ground floorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923301/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license