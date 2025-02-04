rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Virgin Mary and the baby Jesus with John the Baptist as a boy, Bernardino of Siena (?), Catherine of Siena, the archangel…
Save
Edit Image
michael archangeldark illustrationjesus boysarchangelpublic domain saint michaelsaint michael the archangeljesusface
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
Baby blues Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Virgin Mary with the Christ Child and angels, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Francis of Assisi and Saint Bernadino of…
The Virgin Mary with the Christ Child and angels, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Francis of Assisi and Saint Bernadino of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992468/image-angels-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template
We love Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist and Saint Michael the…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist and Saint Michael the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13991128/image-cartoon-face-christFree Image from public domain license
Church Instagram post template, editable text
Church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Virgin Mary with baby Jesus gives St. Francis of Assisi and an unidentified Franciscan monk the Franciscan belt
Virgin Mary with baby Jesus gives St. Francis of Assisi and an unidentified Franciscan monk the Franciscan belt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786232/image-texture-jesus-woodFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus poster template
Trust in Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by A. Vallée…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by A. Vallée…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018690/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Praying Instagram post template, editable text
Praying Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600582/praying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint Catherine of Siena and Saint Mary Magdalen. Engraving by F.…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint Catherine of Siena and Saint Mary Magdalen. Engraving by F.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14020558/image-christ-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ascension of the Virgin Mary
Ascension of the Virgin Mary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786361/ascension-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration car, floating heart balloons editable collage art
Valentine's celebration car, floating heart balloons editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9486614/valentines-celebration-car-floating-heart-balloons-editable-collage-artView license
Satyr head in profile to left
Satyr head in profile to left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786161/satyr-head-profile-leftFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day poster template, editable text and design
Holy ascension day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680532/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ with Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin), Saint John the Baptist, Saint Paul the Apostle and Saint Catherine of…
Christ with Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin), Saint John the Baptist, Saint Paul the Apostle and Saint Catherine of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13989877/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration car, floating heart balloons editable collage art
Valentine's celebration car, floating heart balloons editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470497/valentines-celebration-car-floating-heart-balloons-editable-collage-artView license
The Virgin with four saints: the archangel Michael, Saint Catherine of Alexandria, Saint Apollonia and Saint John the…
The Virgin with four saints: the archangel Michael, Saint Catherine of Alexandria, Saint Apollonia and Saint John the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981174/image-jesus-christ-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
Finding faith Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795166/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sacra conversazione, 1611 - 1651, Gerard Seghers
Sacra conversazione, 1611 - 1651, Gerard Seghers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864241/sacra-conversazione-1611-1651Free Image from public domain license
Christianity quote Facebook story template
Christianity quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631170/christianity-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Catherine of Alexandria, Saint Mary…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Catherine of Alexandria, Saint Mary…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13995170/image-dog-angel-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Holy ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12119066/holy-ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Female portrait.Bust
Female portrait.Bust
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792275/female-portraitbustFree Image from public domain license
Wedding getaway car, editable heart balloons remix
Wedding getaway car, editable heart balloons remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9496500/wedding-getaway-car-editable-heart-balloons-remixView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by C. Bloemaert…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by C. Bloemaert…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13959650/image-cartoon-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Bible study poster template, editable text and design
Bible study poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912943/bible-study-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Episode 4: The Young Saint Bernardino preaches to a group of boys while important men admire him; Episode 5: The Young Saint…
Episode 4: The Young Saint Bernardino preaches to a group of boys while important men admire him; Episode 5: The Young Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231107/image-person-art-menFree Image from public domain license
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
Worship god poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Virgin Mary with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist, Saint John the Evangelist and Saint Catherine of…
The Virgin Mary with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist, Saint John the Evangelist and Saint Catherine of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14011895/image-angel-cartoon-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
A midwife gives the Virgin Mary her first bath, Joachim looks and exclaims to the heavens where angels are celebrating her…
A midwife gives the Virgin Mary her first bath, Joachim looks and exclaims to the heavens where angels are celebrating her…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13981016/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day blog banner template, editable text
Holy ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680530/holy-ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Saint Sebastian with the infant Saint John the Baptist, Saint Francis, Saint Antony of Padua or Saint Bernardino and Saint…
Saint Sebastian with the infant Saint John the Baptist, Saint Francis, Saint Antony of Padua or Saint Bernardino and Saint…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978116/image-cartoon-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's celebration car, floating heart balloons editable collage art set
Valentine's celebration car, floating heart balloons editable collage art set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590199/valentines-celebration-car-floating-heart-balloons-editable-collage-art-setView license
A midwife gives the Virgin Mary her first bath, Joachim looks and exclaims to the heavens where angels are celebrating her…
A midwife gives the Virgin Mary her first bath, Joachim looks and exclaims to the heavens where angels are celebrating her…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13983175/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Instagram post template, editable text
Bible study Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10105175/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by L.C. Ruotte after G.F. Penni.
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by L.C. Ruotte after G.F. Penni.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14013578/image-cartoon-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Bible study Instagram story template, editable text
Bible study Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912947/bible-study-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Virgin Mary with baby Jesus, sitting on clouds surrounded by angels
Virgin Mary with baby Jesus, sitting on clouds surrounded by angels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785942/virgin-mary-with-baby-jesus-sitting-clouds-surrounded-angelsFree Image from public domain license