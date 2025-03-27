rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
An American frigate with rigged mainsail, to leeward by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
christoffer wilhelm eckersbergfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainadult
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Danish frigate, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923345/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Dutch flute for the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Dutch flute for the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923456/dutch-flute-for-the-wind-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
A chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberg
A chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
A Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberg
A Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923828/russian-frigate-anchor-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
An American ship lancing a jib by C.W. Eckersberg
An American ship lancing a jib by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923459/american-ship-lancing-jib-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
A Danish ship and an American schooner for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish ship and an American schooner for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923433/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Danish orlog ship sailing for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish orlog ship sailing for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924724/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sunglasses blog banner template, editable text
Vintage sunglasses blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461023/vintage-sunglasses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A Danish cutter to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish cutter to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923260/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
A Danish cutter sailing close to the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish cutter sailing close to the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923259/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
An English ship struck by the lightning fire by C.W. Eckersberg
An English ship struck by the lightning fire by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923356/image-art-vintage-fireFree Image from public domain license
Law firm services poster template, editable text and design
Law firm services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923385/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView license
A Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923461/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView license
A Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924729/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Environmentalist man iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environmentalist man iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591983/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView license
A Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923453/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license