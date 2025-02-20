Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagecountryside oil paintingvintage paintingspublic domaincottage oil paintingcottage paintinggrassanimalplant"Marienlyst" at Frederiksberg. by F. SødringOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 963 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1284 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEco lifestyle Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007347/eco-lifestyle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarmyard at åse in Telemarken, Norway by Halfdan Egediushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921302/farmyard-ase-telemarken-norwayFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA farm in Vendsyssel by J. C. Schlichtkrullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922590/farm-vendsysselFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595258/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseRoad with houses.Morsø by Fridolin Johansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923031/road-with-housesmorsoFree Image from public domain licenseReal estate blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12781147/real-estate-blog-banner-templateView licenseUnknown by Niels Skovgaard. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412799/unknown-niels-skovgaard-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseVacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774929/vacation-instagram-post-templateView licenseOld House, New Moon by George Ault (1943)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975408/old-house-new-moon-george-ault-1943Free Image from public domain licenseCharming rustic aesthetic elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496927/charming-rustic-aesthetic-elements-editable-element-setView licenseUnknown by Niels Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923125/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRoad in a small town. by Niels Bjerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924797/road-small-townFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape in Brazil with Sugar Plantation by Frans Jansz Posthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923583/landscape-brazil-with-sugar-plantationFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15548752/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseBackyard at Charlottenborg by F. Sødringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924801/backyard-charlottenborgFree Image from public domain licenseC'est la vie mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114483/cest-vie-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseA Farm in Valby, near Copenhagenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757697/farm-valby-near-copenhagenFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007323/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQueen's Farm by Jens Holmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921978/queens-farmFree Image from public domain licenseNature holiday Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774899/nature-holiday-facebook-post-templateView licenseA house on Alheden by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923099/house-alhedenFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596733/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOutside a farmhouse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725779/outside-farmhouseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547059/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseHouse with chicken coop by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924727/house-with-chicken-coopFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside travel flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7404956/imageView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802095/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFarm Building in Gelderland (1805 - 1810) by Wouter Johannes van Troostwijkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742463/farm-building-gelderland-1805-1810-wouter-johannes-van-troostwijkFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15600821/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseWest Jutland landscape with drifting clouds.Fall by Niels Bjerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924324/west-jutland-landscape-with-drifting-cloudsfallFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357225/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Vegetable Garden (c. 1885 - c. 1888) by Anton Mauvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742383/the-vegetable-garden-c-1885-1888-anton-mauveFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788766/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseWomen chop heather by Jens Vigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922950/women-chop-heatherFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseEvening passion by Marius Hammannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924509/evening-passionFree Image from public domain license