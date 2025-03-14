Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagejusticelady justiceswordsword womanvintage justicejustice lady drawingwoman justicepublic domain justiceJustice by Hendrick GoltziusOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4959 x 7013 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarF Champenois, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8653793/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseVenus Marina by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922421/venus-marinaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Daydream, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686742/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTemperancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808587/temperanceFree Image from public domain licenseLaw school poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668085/law-school-poster-templateView licenseFortitudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809492/fortitudoFree Image from public domain licenseFight for justice Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206687/fight-for-justice-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Crispin and Crispinian.The Roman prefect orders the men-of-war to seize them in the cobbler's shed by Jan Gossaert…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921808/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigures seated on clouds. Sketch for allegory (?) by Gerard De Lairessehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922228/figures-seated-cloudssketch-for-allegoryFree Image from public domain licenseInternational Justice Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668054/international-justice-day-poster-templateView licenseMoses strikes the rock and gives water by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922039/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921463/portrait-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Sibyl shows the Madonna of Augustus with the Child by Cornelis Engebrechtszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923475/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory of the Transience of Life ("Quis Evadet?") by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921067/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDefend your rights Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13918306/defend-your-rights-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe back of Amsterdam City Hall;erectedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924730/the-back-amsterdam-city-hallerectedFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824040/equal-rights-poster-templateView licenseA terrified married couple by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922339/terrified-married-couple-unknownFree Image from public domain licensePMS poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552421/pms-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA table by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921765/tableFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrapery studio by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922378/drapery-studio-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919520/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseAllegorical female figure by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923277/allegorical-female-figure-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseNo justice no peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537743/justice-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseCharityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711979/charityFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseHopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711229/hopeFree Image from public domain licensePMS blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552357/pms-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEcce Homo by Justus Danckertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923890/ecce-homoFree Image from public domain licensePMS Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112142/pms-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Holy Family walking under God the Father and the Holy Spirit by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922226/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePMS Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552448/pms-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseChrist is mocked by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922319/christ-mocked-unknownFree Image from public domain license