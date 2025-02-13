Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestudies painting drawingsketchvintage illustrationpaperfacepersonartvintageStudies of figures and heads;the figures on the far left and right are drawn from the front of the paper by Giovanni Angelo CaniniOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 694 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5350 x 3093 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTarpeia is crushed under the shields of the Sabines by Giovanni Angelo Caninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923410/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStudy for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView licenseHead of a young woman with a headcloth, in profile to the left by Pier Francesco Molahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923269/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG rectangle shape mockup element, boy reading a book illustration transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9760875/png-boy-reading-book-collage-element-customizableView licenseA man and a woman in antique costumes, each with a scale and a ruler, standing before a wall of paintings.On the floor in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923338/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Pope Julius II.After Raphaelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821891/portrait-pope-julius-iiafter-raphaelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseMarcus Aurelius arrives at the battle as the troops fight off a Sarmatian attack;the Sarmatians beg for mercyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808553/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseRomans on the march;Marcus Aurelius, Pompey, and an attendant watch the march;stay on the marchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809564/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDraft ceiling decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821242/draft-ceiling-decorationFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Presentation of the Virgin Mary in the Templehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809499/the-presentation-the-virgin-mary-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDraft for tondo with the apostles awakening Christ in the ship on the Sea of Galileehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768227/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTondo with Christ bidding Petrus to walk on the waves.Draft for a circular compositionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768085/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseStanding soldier with lancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809142/standing-soldier-with-lanceFree Image from public domain licenseFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseKing Henry III, Doge Alvise Mocenigo and Cardinal San Sisto are received by the Venetian Patriarch Giovanni Trevisan on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809538/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482112/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA woman with a scroll in her left and a trowel in her right hand, leaning on a celestial globehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822969/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057354/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseStudy for a triton with two putti and another for Neptune with a putto by Giuseppe Alabardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923041/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691466/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Bernard saves the skull of Saint Caesariushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808445/saint-bernard-saves-the-skull-saint-caesariusFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614255/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseA nereid and a satyrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821568/nereid-and-satyrFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517176/editable-vintage-border-pink-backgroundView licenseBattle between Romans and Sarmatians;Marcus Aurelius speaking with two companions outside the camp;embarkation and passage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923406/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman sitting with dog, pet animal paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613422/woman-sitting-with-dog-pet-animal-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe Romans attack a Germanic fortress;speech to the troops at the close of the Germanic war;Victoria surrounded by spoils of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821076/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in flower field paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613773/woman-flower-field-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseApparition of Saint Brunohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793494/apparition-saint-brunoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517182/editable-vintage-border-green-backgroundView licenseThe dinner at Emmaushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809522/the-dinner-emmausFree Image from public domain license