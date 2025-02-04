rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Dutch flute for the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
christoffer wilhelm eckersbergneoclassicismwind paintingfacepersonartmanvintage
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
An American frigate with rigged mainsail, to leeward by C.W. Eckersberg
An American frigate with rigged mainsail, to leeward by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923439/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Quality checked Instagram post template
Quality checked Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView license
A Danish cutter sailing close to the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish cutter sailing close to the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923259/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
A Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
A Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923461/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram post template
Summer quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Danish liner sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish liner sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923257/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089103/image-hand-angel-faceView license
A ship turning, and a gale with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A ship turning, and a gale with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923351/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
PNG Windmill for clean energy in round shape mockup element, transparent background
PNG Windmill for clean energy in round shape mockup element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198184/png-alternative-energy-badge-cleanView license
A galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923385/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A gale crosswind, and a brig for the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A gale crosswind, and a brig for the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924728/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089104/image-hand-angel-faceView license
A Danish cutter to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish cutter to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923260/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
A Danish orlog ship sailing for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish orlog ship sailing for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924724/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
A Danish frigate, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923345/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Construction service Instagram post template
Construction service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819371/construction-service-instagram-post-templateView license
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
An English ship struck by the lightning fire by C.W. Eckersberg
An English ship struck by the lightning fire by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923356/image-art-vintage-fireFree Image from public domain license
General contractor Instagram post template
General contractor Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819372/general-contractor-instagram-post-templateView license
A Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924729/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
An American ship lancing a jib by C.W. Eckersberg
An American ship lancing a jib by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923459/american-ship-lancing-jib-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Creativity in engineering Instagram post template, editable text
Creativity in engineering Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478648/creativity-engineering-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sustainability Instagram post template, editable text
Sustainability Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478406/sustainability-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView license
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jazz music festival poster template
Jazz music festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493942/jazz-music-festival-poster-templateView license
French orlog ships at anchor, and a boat which crosses by C.W. Eckersberg
French orlog ships at anchor, and a boat which crosses by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923389/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license