Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageeckersbergship sailingship sailc.w. eckersbergchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergartvintagepublic domainA Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 866 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2896 x 2090 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesigns 