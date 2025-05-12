Edit ImageCrop30SaveSaveEdit Imagelandscape vintagetree sketchlandscape sketchlandscape drawinglandscape artlandscape pencil drawingpencil drawing treepencil landscapeLandscape with large trees by the Elbe.Buxte skin, Anton Carl DuschOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 926 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4166 x 3215 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHand cream label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494704/hand-cream-label-template-editable-designView licensePark with small temple.Buxte skinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817947/park-with-small-templebuxte-skinFree Image from public domain licenseChag Sameach Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640964/chag-sameach-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape with city by the Elbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818237/landscape-with-city-the-elbeFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Shavuot Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640966/happy-shavuot-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandscape with house and cows by the Elbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818088/landscape-with-house-and-cows-the-elbeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection simple logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575785/summer-collection-simple-logo-template-editable-designView licenseChristiansøehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817879/christiansoeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778749/summer-collection-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSanderumgaard's garden with rainbow.In the foreground two men at a gatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813259/sanderumgaards-garden-with-rainbowin-the-foreground-two-men-gateFree Image from public domain licenseFashion collection, shopping Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600032/fashion-collection-shopping-instagram-post-templateView licenseSanderumgaard's garden with tree-covered island.In the foreground, a man with a rakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813727/image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913962/drawing-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBasement room with vaults by Aron Wallickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923316/basement-room-with-vaults-aron-wallickFree Image from public domain licenseTrees of life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913976/trees-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnne Colbjørnsen in Norderhaug rectoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762390/anne-colbjornsen-norderhaug-rectoryFree Image from public domain licenseCamping alone Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068857/camping-alone-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHereditary Prince Frederik with the Hereditary Prince (Chr. VIII) and sketches of riders and figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818217/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCondolences Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600038/condolences-instagram-post-templateView licenseFingal with the dying Agandeccahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782878/fingal-with-the-dying-agandeccaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese New Year Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667951/japanese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView licensePark with small temple by the Elbe.Buxte skinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818076/park-with-small-temple-the-elbebuxte-skinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Yellow cactus flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15172055/editable-yellow-cactus-flower-design-element-setView licenseRoom with vaults and columnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781977/room-with-vaults-and-columnsFree Image from public domain licenseBlue pug birthday desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9900697/blue-pug-birthday-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseSanderumgaard's garden with house.In the foreground, a man with a scythehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749871/sanderumgaards-garden-with-housein-the-foreground-man-with-scytheFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage poodle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9898672/brown-vintage-poodle-illustration-editable-designView licenseSketch of a reclining nude woman and pencil noteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784968/sketch-reclining-nude-woman-and-pencil-notesFree Image from public domain licenseMythical dragon editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183561/mythical-dragon-editable-design-community-remixView licenseThree sketches, possibly the crown prince and man seen from the backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818199/three-sketches-possibly-the-crown-prince-and-man-seen-from-the-backFree Image from public domain licenseGreen doodle greyhound desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9897987/green-doodle-greyhound-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseVignette of a haggard Pegasus before a plow driven by a man in a tall hat, armed with a large penhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784692/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGreen vintage poodle desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9859964/green-vintage-poodle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseItalian mountain landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784946/italian-mountain-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9881699/blue-birthday-pit-bull-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseTwo study heads of the Erinyeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782870/two-study-heads-the-erinyesFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage pug illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899992/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView licenseStudy head of Alpin's sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782751/study-head-alpins-sonFree Image from public domain licenseStrength training poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13826666/strength-training-poster-templateView licenseEvening class at the Art Academy's plaster schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792156/evening-class-the-art-academys-plaster-schoolFree Image from public domain license