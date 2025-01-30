Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagechrist the redeemerangelmantegnasuffering paintings public domainpublic domain angelchrist the redeemer paintingangel paintingreligionChrist as the Suffering Redeemer by Andrea MantegnaOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 732 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2265 x 3714 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJesus is risen poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770695/jesus-risen-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseResurrection of Christ by Sebastino Di Mainardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920673/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11177133/trust-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Risen Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723011/the-risen-christFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770688/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt.Benedict - The Annunciation - A kneeling nunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805304/stbenedict-the-annunciation-kneeling-nunFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952768/jesus-risen-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChrist is whippedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808916/christ-whippedFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952757/jesus-risen-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin Mary in impotence with the three Marys at Christ's sarcophagus by Puccio Di Simonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923249/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952521/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChrist on the cross with the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and John by Maestro Francescohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922818/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952531/ascension-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBattle of the Sea Gods, right halfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721932/battle-the-sea-gods-right-halfFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952762/jesus-risen-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi (Virgin in the Grotto) (c. 1500) by Italian 15th Century and Andrea Mantegnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986513/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView licenseBattle of the Sea Gods, left halfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722148/battle-the-sea-gods-left-halfFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952510/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Roman Senate follows a triumphhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722163/the-roman-senate-follows-triumphFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView licenseThe burialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722832/the-burialFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSoldiers carrying trophieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721915/soldiers-carrying-trophiesFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChrist in the realm of the deadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722147/christ-the-realm-the-deadFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseElephants carrying torcheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722938/elephants-carrying-torchesFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHercules and Antaeushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722009/hercules-and-antaeusFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseRear channel with Silénhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722266/rear-channel-with-silenFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631170/christianity-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBack channel at the wine vathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721939/back-channel-the-wine-vatFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRear channel with Silénhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808884/rear-channel-with-silenFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950859/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBack channel at the wine vathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722240/back-channel-the-wine-vatFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Brazil Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13214750/visit-brazil-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist in the realm of the dead by Joakim Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920718/christ-the-realm-the-deadFree Image from public domain license