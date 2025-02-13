Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage paintingschristoffer wilhelm eckersberglandscape public domain oil paintinggrass oil paintingcopenhagenc.w. eckersberg1823 to 1826artStudy from the Deerpark near Copenhagen by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 754 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1005 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTo do list Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598194/list-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseView from the Fontana Acetosa, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel alone Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775488/travel-alone-facebook-post-templateView licenseStudy of Clouds over the Sea by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923580/study-clouds-over-the-sea-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseFamous life quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686841/famous-life-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licensePorta Angelica and Part of the Vatican by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920866/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDepression quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686761/depression-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseStudy of Clouds over the Sound by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924789/study-clouds-over-the-sound-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166416/painting-class-poster-templateView licenseSuzanne Juel. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922488/suzanne-juel-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776164/summer-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Starboard Battery and the Deck of the Corvette "Najaden" by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923526/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12697016/painting-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseView of Lake Fire near Rudersdal, North Sealand by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923594/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseView of the Gardens of the Villa Albani. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922683/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854238/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseView from the Domed Hall at Charlottenborg in Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921081/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630770/nature-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseStudy of Clouds over the Sea by C.W. Eckersberg. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16234114/image-cloud-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166447/painting-class-facebook-story-templateView licenseLangebro, Copenhagen, in the Moonlight with Running Figures by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924796/image-face-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798072/countryside-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with stone, Møn by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924917/landscape-with-stone-mon-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570965/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknown by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922603/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001482/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePart of Kullen from the lake off Mølleleje by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922506/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePainting class blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166358/painting-class-blog-banner-templateView licenseFire at night by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924651/fire-night-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseNFT artworks ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710216/nft-artworks-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseChristine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464488/painting-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseModel of a tasting dinghy by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922430/model-tasting-dinghy-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-reminder Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13840655/self-reminder-instagram-story-templateView licenseTwo Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseOur bestsellers Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20921175/our-bestsellers-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA privateer schooner eluding a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924525/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSci-fi book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseLoki and Sigyn by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920124/loki-and-sigyn-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license