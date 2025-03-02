Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage landscapeeckersbergromechristoffer wilhelm eckersbergneoclassicismlandscape paintingrome landscapelandscape oil paintingView from the Fontana Acetosa, Rome by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 703 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3896 x 2283 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt workshop blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795944/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseView of the Gardens of the Villa Albani. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922683/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242839/art-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseUnknown by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920671/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642661/art-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Marble Steps leading up to the Church of Santa Maria in Aracoeli in Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922569/image-art-vintage-marbleFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057644/art-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseStudy from the Deerpark near Copenhagen by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923520/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072675/art-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePorta de Ripa Grande, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920839/porta-ripa-grande-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072694/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Cloisters of San Lorenzo fuori le mura in Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920494/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSilver lining quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572235/silver-lining-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePorta Angelica and Part of the Vatican by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920866/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlash sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770802/flash-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe fountain in the garden of Palazzo Barberini, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921593/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267802/gallery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseProspect of Porta S.Paolo and Piramide di Caio Cestio seen from the city side, Rome. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923424/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMusic release Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249332/music-release-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of Clouds over the Sea by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923580/study-clouds-over-the-sea-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseSci-fi book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseA View through Three Arches of the Third Storey of the Colosseum by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920858/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151838/aesthetic-art-museum-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseView towards the North through one of the Arches of the Second Storey of the Colosseum in Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920551/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642663/gallery-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseUnknown by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922603/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642665/aesthetic-art-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFrom the Franciscan monastery at Santa Maria in Aracoeli, Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923559/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829536/aesthetic-art-museum-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseView of Lake Albano by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920848/view-lake-albano-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseGallery blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782679/gallery-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of Clouds over the Sound by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924789/study-clouds-over-the-sound-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseMusic release blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807568/music-release-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseAn American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNever stop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615504/never-stop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826146/gallery-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseChristine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic release Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642660/music-release-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922618/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license