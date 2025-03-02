Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imagechristoffer wilhelm eckersbergneoclassicismfashion paintingeckersbergpublic domain oil paintingbirdeckersberg public domain paintingwoman birdMendel Levin Nathanson's Elder Daughters, Bella and Hanna by C.W. EckersbergOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 819 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2342 x 3432 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseThe Artist's Daughter, Emilie by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922690/the-artists-daughter-emilie-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman Sophie Hedvig Løvenskiold and her Three-Year-Old Daughter by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922720/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFashion show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640698/fashion-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922618/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJulie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922686/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAntique chair sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082090/antique-chair-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSuzanne Juel. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922488/suzanne-juel-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14454911/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Devil's Cleft at Liselund Manor. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924756/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMental health support poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986204/mental-health-support-poster-templateView licenseAlcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413392/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseChristine Rebekka Eckersberg, née Hyssing, the artist's first wife by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922571/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Woman is Supporting Another Woman, Who has fainted upon Reading a Letter by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919752/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776552/wedding-invitation-facebook-cover-templateView licenseThe Devil's Cleft at Liselund Manor. by C.W. Eckersberg. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16230126/image-scenery-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly encyclopedia Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12844196/butterfly-encyclopedia-instagram-post-templateView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No. 2 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920908/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's fashion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050358/womens-fashion-instagram-post-templateView licenseReclining Female Nude by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920867/reclining-female-nude-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseNail Salon specialist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776580/nail-salon-specialist-blog-banner-templateView licenseUnknown by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922688/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly list Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12844533/butterfly-list-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Carnival in Rome. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920521/the-carnival-rome-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePart of Kullen from the lake off Mølleleje by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922506/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMental health support Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13196382/mental-health-support-instagram-post-templateView licenseAlcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922582/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMental health support Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002337/mental-health-support-instagram-post-templateView licenseFire at night by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924651/fire-night-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseMental health support Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13196419/mental-health-support-facebook-story-templateView licenseAt a Window in the Artist's Studio by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921093/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMental health poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987384/mental-health-poster-templateView licenseStudy of Clouds over the Sea by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923580/study-clouds-over-the-sea-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseGift ideas Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872188/gift-ideas-facebook-post-templateView licenseLandscape with stone, Møn by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924917/landscape-with-stone-mon-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license