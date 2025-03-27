rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
shipchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergsailboatpaintingship illustrationeckersbergship public domain paintingvintage boat
Floats your boat Instagram post template
Floats your boat Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572514/floats-your-boat-instagram-post-templateView license
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remix
3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458649/sailing-ship-the-ocean-editable-remixView license
A Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sailboat design element set, editable design
Sailboat design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239492/sailboat-design-element-set-editable-designView license
A chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberg
A chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pirate party Instagram post template, editable text
Pirate party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994024/pirate-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sailboat design element set, editable design
Sailboat design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239497/sailboat-design-element-set-editable-designView license
A Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberg
A Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923828/russian-frigate-anchor-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Caribbean cruise poster template
Caribbean cruise poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView license
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866139/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
A galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923385/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10379442/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A French canon brig cruising close under water by C.W. Eckersberg
A French canon brig cruising close under water by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923346/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888807/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
An English ship struck by the lightning fire by C.W. Eckersberg
An English ship struck by the lightning fire by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923356/image-art-vintage-fireFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888925/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
An American ship lancing a jib by C.W. Eckersberg
An American ship lancing a jib by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923459/american-ship-lancing-jib-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866556/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923453/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish ship and an American schooner for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish ship and an American schooner for crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923433/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish brig sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923461/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
An English privateer inspecting a Danish ship which bursts into flames by C.W. Eckersberg
An English privateer inspecting a Danish ship which bursts into flames by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923347/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish liner sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish liner sailing almost before the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923257/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968675/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924729/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968900/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A gale crosswind, and a brig for the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A gale crosswind, and a brig for the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924728/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866362/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
French flat bottomers or luggers off the French coast by C.W. Eckersberg
French flat bottomers or luggers off the French coast by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923246/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888867/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
A ship clearing the land, and a brig, which, drifting at anchor, was wrecked on a blind rock by C.W. Eckersberg
A ship clearing the land, and a brig, which, drifting at anchor, was wrecked on a blind rock by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923341/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license