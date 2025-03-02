Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekingking paintingart king portraitportraitfacewoodpersonartPortrait of the Danish King Christian II by Michiel SittowOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 834 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3460 x 4979 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG ripped paper mockup element, Hamilton King's Violet portrait illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232425/png-collage-element-customizable-cut-outView licensePortrait of the Danish King Christian II by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922458/portrait-the-danish-king-christianFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseDecorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922916/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052589/black-history-month-poster-templateView licenseThe Holy Family by Joos van Clevehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923596/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRight side of St Sebastian's chest and head, and his raised right armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725677/right-side-sebastians-chest-and-head-and-his-raised-right-armFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseFrederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon, Groom-in-Waiting at the Danish Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727540/frederik-wilhelm-caspar-von-benzon-groom-in-waiting-the-danish-courtFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate cat student, education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632748/graduate-cat-student-education-editable-remixView licenseThe animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923095/the-animal-painter-cdgebauer-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseOnline marketing Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243831/online-marketing-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseFisher Boy by the Sea, Evening Sunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727049/fisher-boy-the-sea-evening-sunFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe painter J.Th.Lundbye by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923247/the-painter-jthlundbye-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseOnline marketing Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067999/online-marketing-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of the Dutch poet and historian Pieter Cornelisz Hooft (1581-1647) by Michiel Jansz Van Mierevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923109/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOnline marketing Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958690/online-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePortrait of J.C.Dahlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798213/portrait-jcdahlFree Image from public domain licenseOnline marketing Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625781/imageView licenseMale portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797423/male-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseOnline marketing blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765419/online-marketing-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseKing Frederik I in armourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797388/king-frederik-armourFree Image from public domain licenseOnline marketing blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067996/online-marketing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChristian V gives Danish Law 1683 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922278/christian-gives-danish-law-1683Free Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446681/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKing Hanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797452/king-hansFree Image from public domain licenseContent is king Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537834/content-king-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn old sailor by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797352/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707285/mens-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø. (1917) vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Original public domain image from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759000/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHadrianus Juniushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797483/hadrianus-juniusFree Image from public domain licenseBlack history month poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12089924/black-history-month-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a man with a large beardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797367/portrait-man-with-large-beardFree Image from public domain licenseDitch junk food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9610192/ditch-junk-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMale portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805717/male-portraitFree Image from public domain license