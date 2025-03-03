rawpixel
Portrait of a Young Lady by Federico Barocci
renaissancepublic domain renaissancefederico baroccirenaissance portraitrenaissance lady portraitportraitrenaissance portrait paintingrenaissance painting
Natural beauty Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446681/natural-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady with dog
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797353/lady-with-dogFree Image from public domain license
Medieval life Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9617228/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Esther kneeling before Ahasuerus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797515/esther-kneeling-before-ahasuerusFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Portrait of Louise Augusta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800465/portrait-louise-augustaFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
St.Cecilia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799251/stceciliaFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Lady's portrait from the time of Christian VII
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797299/ladys-portrait-from-the-time-christian-viiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721897/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Countess Caroline Schimmelmann (?)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804628/countess-caroline-schimmelmannFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060927/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Portraits of husband and wife in prayer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797463/portraits-husband-and-wife-prayerFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797304/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813711/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Sophie Dorothea of Prussia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797481/portrait-sophie-dorothea-prussiaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10664980/vintage-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
King Frederik V as a child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797466/king-frederik-childFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Queen Sophie Magdalene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797426/queen-sophie-magdaleneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721891/vintage-fashion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Annunciation of the Virgin Mary by Federico Barocci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924950/annunciation-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721901/vintage-fashion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
William IV of Orange's consort Anna, daughter of Georg II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797448/william-oranges-consort-anna-daughter-georgFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892101/mona-lisa-picture-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Queen Charlotte Amalie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797413/queen-charlotte-amalieFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801406/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926418/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
A lady hour is abducted by newts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797289/lady-hour-abducted-newtsFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622386/art-gallery-events-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805856/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11593716/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Self portrait with straw hat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800801/self-portrait-with-straw-hatFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072387/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Miss Kylle Neckelmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801294/miss-kylle-neckelmannFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072459/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
King Christian VI as prince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797359/king-christian-princeFree Image from public domain license