The Elector Frederic the Wise of Saxony (1463-1525) with the Saints Ursula (left) and Genevieve (right) by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
Adam and Eve standing on vintage couch remixed media
Virgin and Child with the Saints Catherine and Barbara by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
Inspiring quote Instagram post template
Portrait of the Elector John Frederic the Magnanimous of Saxony (1503-1554)
Inspiring quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Mary with the child and little Johannes by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
Time is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
The Stag Hunt of the Elector Frederic the Wise (1463-1525) of Saxony by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
Worship Facebook post template, editable design
Portrait of Frederick the Wise, Duke of Saxony by Lucas Cranach the Elder
History podcast Facebook post template, editable design
Johann (1498–1537), Duke of Saxony by Lucas Cranach the Elder
Christmas Instagram post template
Frederick the Wise and John the Constant of Saxony (1509) by Lucas Cranach the Elder
Inspiring quote poster template
Friedrich III (1463–1525), the Wise, Elector of Saxony
Happy marriage Instagram story template, Adam and Eve illustration
Johann I (1468–1532), the Constant, Elector of Saxony
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template
crucified Christ at center; Mary Magdalene in green gown hugs bottom of cross; two crucified men flank Christ; two soldiers…
Time management quote Instagram post template
The Virgin and Child Adored by Frederic the Wise of Saxony by Lucas Cranach the Elder
Happy marriage Instagram post template, Adam and Eve illustration
The Elector of Saxony, and the Reformers, by L. Cranch by Caldesi and Montecchi
Desert getaway poster template, editable text & design
Frederick the Wise Elector of Saxony (1514) by After Albrecht Dürer
Merry Christmas poster template, editable text & design
Saint George Slaying the Dragon by Lucas Cranach
Inspiring quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Frederick the Wise Elector of Saxony (1514) by After Albrecht Dürer
Desert getaway Instagram post template, editable text
Frederick the Wise, Elector of Saxony (1524) by Albrecht Dürer
Desert getaway social story template, editable design for Instagram
Lucas Cranach's The Martyrdom of Saint Barbara (1510) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Desert getaway blog banner template, editable text
The Feast of Herod, 1533 by lucas cranach the elder
Happy marriage PowerPoint presentation template, Adam and Eve illustration
Frederick the Wise, Elector of Saxony
Three Kings Day poster template, editable text & design
Frederick the Wise, Elector of Saxony by Albrecht Dürer
