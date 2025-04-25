Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagecrucifixioncrucifixion public domain imageschristian art public domain imagesvintage woman paintingchristian artcrucifixion paintingspublic domain crucifixionthe crucifixionThe Crucifixion by Gerbrand Van Den EeckhoutOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 932 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3329 x 4285 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA man wearing a hat and chain of commandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800560/man-wearing-hat-and-chain-commandFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602848/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe music lesson by Gerbrand Van Den Eeckhouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924567/the-music-lessonFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseAn angel appears to the shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800526/angel-appears-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694674/worship-god-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVeelderhande Niewe Compartimente (Plate 7)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8211342/veelderhande-niewe-compartimente-plateFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694627/worship-god-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBotanicus (1780 - 1787) by Cornelis Ploos van Amstel, Cornelis Brouwer, Gerbrand van den Eeckhout and Cornelis Ploos van…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13765794/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694599/worship-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSketch sheet with two studies of a woman and a third of a man by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924263/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReligious giving quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728173/religious-giving-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseMordecaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9107899/mordecaiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167733/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseMen Bathing (1650 - 1674) by Gerbrand van den Eeckhouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744989/men-bathing-1650-1674-gerbrand-van-den-eeckhoutFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032387/blooming-beauty-poster-templateView licenseJung man en face, null by gerbrand van den eeckhouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943977/jung-man-face-null-gerbrand-van-den-eeckhoutFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBoy carrying a basket, ca. 1655 by gerbrand van den eeckhouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954788/boy-carrying-basket-ca-1655-gerbrand-van-den-eeckhoutFree Image from public domain licenseGood Friday poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVeelderhande Niewe Compartimente (Titlepage in Dutch)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8210801/veelderhande-niewe-compartimente-titlepage-dutchFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175842/art-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseA lady and her child as Venus and Cupid by Govert Flinckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922735/lady-and-her-child-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseA Musical Partyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613449/musical-partyFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView licenseVeelderhande Niewe Compartimente (Titlepage in Latin)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8210811/veelderhande-niewe-compartimente-titlepage-latinFree Image from public domain licenseLove, peace & joy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049378/love-peace-joy-poster-templateView licenseEin Mann mit langem Haar und schwachem Barte, nach rechts gewendet, 1652 by gerbrand van den eeckhouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937579/image-pencil-drawing-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15176946/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseYoung Man in Broad-Brimmed Hat, Resting His Chin on His Left Handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8211247/young-man-broad-brimmed-hat-resting-his-chin-his-left-handFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167793/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseThe Last Supper (1664) by Gerbrand van den Eeckhouthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741763/the-last-supper-1664-gerbrand-van-den-eeckhoutFree Image from public domain licenseLight & truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049387/light-truth-poster-templateView licenseOld man with turban, standing with a cane by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923515/old-man-with-turban-standing-with-caneFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032346/blooming-beauty-facebook-story-templateView licenseChrist raises Jairus' daughter. Etching by C.W. Griessmann after G. van den Eeckhout.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13988110/image-jesus-christ-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695851/blooming-beauty-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist heals the sick."One Hundred Golden Leaves" by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924222/christ-heals-the-sickone-hundred-golden-leavesFree Image from public domain license