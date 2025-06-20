Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageabildgaardfacepersonartvintagepublic domainadultwomanChristian III Succouring Denmark by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 778 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2457 x 3790 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian I Proclaiming Holstein a Duchy in 1474. Painted for Christiansborg Castle by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922523/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Construction of Copenhagen's Dock in the Reign of Christian VI by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922678/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseChristian III Succouring Denmarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728731/christian-iii-succouring-denmarkFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseFrederik II Builds Kronborg Castle at Elsinore by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920771/frederik-builds-kronborg-castle-elsinoreFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseChristian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Kolberger Heide 1644 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923148/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian VII Uniting the Ducal with the Royal Part of Holstein in 1773 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922594/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSusanne Elisabeth Holm, the painter's first fiancée by Jens Holmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923074/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802123/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian VIII and Caroline Amalie's anointing in Frederiksborg Palace Church on 28 June 1840 by Sophus Schackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922910/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe harvest.Standing, half-draped woman with a bowl in her hand and grapes and vine leaves in her hairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796317/photo-image-hand-leaves-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrederik IVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802369/frederikFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA chicken farm.Allegory of tolerancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802343/chicken-farmallegory-toleranceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642068/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseErasmus Montanus, Act III, Scene 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803963/erasmus-montanus-act-iii-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633419/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseUnknown by Vilhelm Kyhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922367/unknown-vilhelm-kyhnFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by Christian Rudolph Vogelsanghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922995/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Miss Niedlich and Mrs. Schmidthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804632/portrait-miss-niedlich-and-mrs-schmidtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseCatherine II of Russia in coronation dress by Vigilius Eriksenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924690/catherine-russia-coronation-dressFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923156/the-establishment-schoolsallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseChrist in the realm of the dead by Joakim Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920718/christ-the-realm-the-deadFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe Asian trade.Allegoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805602/the-asian-tradeallegoryFree Image from public domain license