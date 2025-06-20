rawpixel
Christian III Succouring Denmark by Nicolai Abildgaard
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Christian I Proclaiming Holstein a Duchy in 1474. Painted for Christiansborg Castle by Nicolai Abildgaard
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
The Construction of Copenhagen's Dock in the Reign of Christian VI by Nicolai Abildgaard
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Christian III Succouring Denmark
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Frederik II Builds Kronborg Castle at Elsinore by Nicolai Abildgaard
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Christian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Kolberger Heide 1644 by Nicolai Abildgaard
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Christian VII Uniting the Ducal with the Royal Part of Holstein in 1773 by Nicolai Abildgaard
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Susanne Elisabeth Holm, the painter's first fiancée by Jens Holm
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Unknown
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Christian VIII and Caroline Amalie's anointing in Frederiksborg Palace Church on 28 June 1840 by Sophus Schack
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
The harvest.Standing, half-draped woman with a bowl in her hand and grapes and vine leaves in her hair
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Frederik IV
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A chicken farm.Allegory of tolerance
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
Erasmus Montanus, Act III, Scene 3
Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable design
Unknown by Vilhelm Kyhn
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Unknown by Christian Rudolph Vogelsang
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Miss Niedlich and Mrs. Schmidt
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Catherine II of Russia in coronation dress by Vigilius Eriksen
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
The establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaard
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Christ in the realm of the dead by Joakim Skovgaard
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
The Asian trade.Allegory
