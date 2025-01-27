Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagejohan thomas lundbyelundbyecow drawingvintage calfcowcalfanimalbirdA calf's head by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1031 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2250 x 2618 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613908/cow-livestock-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseDog head, Terry by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923649/dog-head-terry-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseDog head, Snip by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923626/dog-head-snip-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseDog head, Snip by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921002/dog-head-snip-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseThree woodcuts after J. Th.Lundbye.Member's magazine from the Danish Radeerforeninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753772/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licensePasteurized milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517613/pasteurized-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseTwo sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748907/two-sheepFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow at a farm editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397160/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView licenseAntelope head by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923715/antelope-head-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12558103/cattle-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA donkey, plagued by flieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753449/donkey-plagued-fliesFree Image from public domain license3D cows, farm, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395561/cows-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseFlower collectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737568/flower-collectorFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView licenseReprint of the smithy, two stump mills, the lama and Helene's gravehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816032/reprint-the-smithy-two-stump-mills-the-lama-and-helenes-graveFree Image from public domain license3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseSheep at a burial moundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758045/sheep-burial-moundFree Image from public domain license3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseEight woodcuts after J. Th.Lundbye.Member's magazine from the Danish Radeerforeninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747002/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseFarm animal element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992800/farm-animal-element-editable-design-setView licenseSix woodcuts after J. Th.Lundbye.Member's magazine from the Danish Radeerforeninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813835/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseThe cow and the calfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754547/the-cow-and-the-calfFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican elephants background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043847/african-elephants-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseThree donkey heads by Den Danske Radeerforeninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922114/three-donkey-headsFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14704456/farm-kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseA cowshedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749529/cowshedFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Various studies of a cow by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924491/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican elephants background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043935/african-elephants-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseSheep and lambs in the fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921253/sheep-and-lambs-the-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseBeef jerky label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493006/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView licenseFive woodcuts after J. Th.Lundbye.Member's magazine from the Danish Radeerforeninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746984/image-plant-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463725/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cow heads, bull calves and their heads by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic livestock Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463768/organic-livestock-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA bull and two cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749565/bull-and-two-cowsFree Image from public domain license