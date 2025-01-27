rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A calf's head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Save
Edit Image
johan thomas lundbyelundbyecow drawingvintage calfcowcalfanimalbird
Cow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remix
Cow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613908/cow-livestock-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Dog head, Terry by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Dog head, Terry by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923649/dog-head-terry-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
Dog head, Snip by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Dog head, Snip by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923626/dog-head-snip-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
Dog head, Snip by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Dog head, Snip by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921002/dog-head-snip-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Three woodcuts after J. Th.Lundbye.Member's magazine from the Danish Radeerforening
Three woodcuts after J. Th.Lundbye.Member's magazine from the Danish Radeerforening
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753772/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Pasteurized milk label template, editable design
Pasteurized milk label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517613/pasteurized-milk-label-template-editable-designView license
Two sheep
Two sheep
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748907/two-sheepFree Image from public domain license
3D dairy cow at a farm editable remix
3D dairy cow at a farm editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397160/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView license
Antelope head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Antelope head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923715/antelope-head-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Cattle farming poster template, editable text and design
Cattle farming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12558103/cattle-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A donkey, plagued by flies
A donkey, plagued by flies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753449/donkey-plagued-fliesFree Image from public domain license
3D cows, farm, agriculture editable remix
3D cows, farm, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395561/cows-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Flower collector
Flower collector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737568/flower-collectorFree Image from public domain license
Farm & kids book cover template
Farm & kids book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView license
Reprint of the smithy, two stump mills, the lama and Helene's grave
Reprint of the smithy, two stump mills, the lama and Helene's grave
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816032/reprint-the-smithy-two-stump-mills-the-lama-and-helenes-graveFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Sheep at a burial mound
Sheep at a burial mound
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758045/sheep-burial-moundFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
Eight woodcuts after J. Th.Lundbye.Member's magazine from the Danish Radeerforening
Eight woodcuts after J. Th.Lundbye.Member's magazine from the Danish Radeerforening
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747002/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Farm animal element, editable design set
Farm animal element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992800/farm-animal-element-editable-design-setView license
Six woodcuts after J. Th.Lundbye.Member's magazine from the Danish Radeerforening
Six woodcuts after J. Th.Lundbye.Member's magazine from the Danish Radeerforening
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813835/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView license
The cow and the calf
The cow and the calf
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754547/the-cow-and-the-calfFree Image from public domain license
African elephants background, wild animal digital paint
African elephants background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043847/african-elephants-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Three donkey heads by Den Danske Radeerforening
Three donkey heads by Den Danske Radeerforening
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922114/three-donkey-headsFree Image from public domain license
Farm & kids book cover template, editable design
Farm & kids book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14704456/farm-kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
A cowshed
A cowshed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749529/cowshedFree Image from public domain license
Murder mystery book cover template
Murder mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Study magazine from Vognserup.Various studies of a cow by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Study magazine from Vognserup.Various studies of a cow by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924491/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
African elephants background, wild animal digital paint
African elephants background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043935/african-elephants-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Sheep and lambs in the field
Sheep and lambs in the field
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921253/sheep-and-lambs-the-fieldFree Image from public domain license
Beef jerky label template, editable design
Beef jerky label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493006/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView license
Five woodcuts after J. Th.Lundbye.Member's magazine from the Danish Radeerforening
Five woodcuts after J. Th.Lundbye.Member's magazine from the Danish Radeerforening
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746984/image-plant-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Livestock farming Instagram post template, editable text
Livestock farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463725/livestock-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cow heads, bull calves and their heads by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cow heads, bull calves and their heads by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Organic livestock Instagram post template, editable text
Organic livestock Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463768/organic-livestock-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A bull and two cows
A bull and two cows
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749565/bull-and-two-cowsFree Image from public domain license