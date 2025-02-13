Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecomics femalerosaliafacebookpersonartvintagepublic domainSt Rosalia, St Sebastian and St Rocco by Paul FürstOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 924 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2702 x 3508 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView licenseJesus and Mary by Gerhard Altzenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923602/jesus-and-maryFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505043/png-adult-anime-artView licenseChild Jesus kneeling before the passion instruments by Nicolas Regnessonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921367/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView licensePietahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821052/pietaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmblem with a pierced heart and the instruments of passion by Gerhard Altzenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921588/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Trinity.Surrounded by angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822364/the-trinitysurrounded-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563917/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAbraham and Isaachttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721984/abraham-and-isaacFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511529/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseThe Seven bloodlettings of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725567/the-seven-bloodlettings-christFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563388/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseThe Blood of the Redeemerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721758/the-blood-the-redeemerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563367/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseJobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722116/jobFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511550/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseJesus with Mary and Josephhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721975/jesus-with-mary-and-josephFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507889/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseVirgin Mary with Crown and Scepterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725362/virgin-mary-with-crown-and-scepterFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563373/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseEmblem with John the Evangelisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721752/emblem-with-john-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564079/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-android-wallpaperView licenseEmblem with Adam and Eve being expelled from Paradisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721681/emblem-with-adam-and-eve-being-expelled-from-paradiseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseEmblem with two hearts and the Trinityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721795/emblem-with-two-hearts-and-the-trinityFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563184/png-adult-aesthetic-alphonse-muchaView licenseEmblem with Christ and the Lamb of Godhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722784/emblem-with-christ-and-the-lamb-godFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519082/png-adult-anime-artView licenseThe Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725084/the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseBasil's Cathedral in Moscow by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920630/basils-cathedral-moscow-unknownFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseEmblem with a heart pierced by a rosehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721773/emblem-with-heart-pierced-roseFree Image from public domain licenseRight love poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429143/right-love-poster-templateView licenseEmblem with Saint Christopherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721694/emblem-with-saint-christopherFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePart of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921917/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license