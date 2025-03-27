Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagechesschess public domainfacepersonartvintagepublic domainclothingChess Jew by Gerhard Ludvig LahdeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 826 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1996 x 2901 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3d business planning editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714711/business-planning-editable-designView licenseA railway Jew by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923711/railway-jew-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain license3d business planning editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714683/business-planning-editable-designView licenseFisher Bitch by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923706/fisher-bitch-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain license3d business strategy editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714710/business-strategy-editable-designView licenseKiller whales by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923227/killer-whales-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain license3d business planning editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714639/business-planning-editable-designView licenseWaiting girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737232/waiting-girlFree Image from public domain licensePng business strategy editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714290/png-business-strategy-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseBrandy man by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923226/brandy-man-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Sailor on dutyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727227/sailor-dutyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmager Peasant Boy by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923288/amager-peasant-boy-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRoyal Berider by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920624/royal-berider-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Guardian by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923286/guardian-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseThe four temperaments by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921205/the-four-temperaments-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain license3d business development manager editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714708/business-development-manager-editable-designView licenseThe Golden Hornshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748762/the-golden-hornsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTerencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760170/terenceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVignette and text for "Portraits with Biographies [...]" 1 booklethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760372/vignette-and-text-for-portraits-with-biographies-bookletFree Image from public domain licensePng business development manager editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714330/png-business-development-manager-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseJ.C. Fabriciushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760111/jc-fabriciusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseIn Nordahl Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795412/nordahl-brownFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseW. H. F.Abrahamsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795352/fabrahamsonFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe four temperamentshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749479/the-four-temperamentsFree Image from public domain licenseGrey business plan editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714640/grey-business-plan-editable-designView licensePast - present no.1 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923639/past-present-no1-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseModern business plan editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714680/modern-business-plan-editable-designView licensel'Entrevue des deux Empereurshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760287/lentrevue-des-deux-empereursFree Image from public domain license3d business plan editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714709/business-plan-editable-designView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737235/biography-fallen-girlno1Free Image from public domain license