Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintingvintage handbagadult portraits public domainportrait femalefacepersonartvintageMarie Raffenberg, the Artist's Trust by Wilhelm Ferdinand BendzOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1002 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2776 x 3325 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseThe Raffenberg Family by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924722/the-raffenberg-family-wilhelm-ferdinand-bendzFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseA Coach House by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922517/coach-house-wilhelm-ferdinand-bendzFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseA Sculptor in his Studio Working from the Life by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921233/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseBust of state councilor Raffenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817797/bust-state-councilor-raffenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790403/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseCathrine von Halle, née Nathanson (1768-1847)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805556/cathrine-von-halle-nee-nathanson-1768-1847Free Image from public domain licenseVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922618/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFemale portrait by Ferdinand Bolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924579/female-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseLady's portrait by Gerard Ter Borchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924898/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licenseSheet with six women seen in profile from Munich and Northern Bavariahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783088/sheet-with-six-women-seen-profile-from-munich-and-northern-bavariaFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseA tobacco company.Justitsråd Jürgensen's Sunday party by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921516/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseLandscape Sketchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785263/landscape-sketchFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licenseLady with knitwear.One of the artist's sisters (?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802145/lady-with-knitwearone-the-artists-sistersFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterior with measurements of Finks Kaffehushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818222/interior-with-measurements-finks-kaffehusFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sunflower desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056004/mona-lisa-sunflower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Koldberger Heide 1644 by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922733/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Life Class at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922738/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Battle-Painter Jørgen Sonne in his Studio by Ditlev Conrad Blunckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922633/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of state councilor Michael Raffenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782922/portrait-state-councilor-michael-raffenbergFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of the German painter Wilhelm von Kaulbach by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924737/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseThe Artist's Daughter, Emilie by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922690/the-artists-daughter-emilie-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseUnknown.Study headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805795/unknownstudy-headFree Image from public domain license