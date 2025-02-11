Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagemushroom paintingmushroomvintage mushroompublic domain mushroompeter ilstedpeter vilhelm ilstedpublic domain mushroom paintingmushrooms public domain imagesYellow mushroom by Peter Vilhelm IlstedOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 983 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3158 x 2588 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseIn the garden door by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923682/the-garden-doorFree Image from public domain licenseMushroom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12025182/mushroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCakes by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923662/cakesFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseInterior with a red shawl by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923672/interior-with-red-shawlFree Image from public domain licenseFungus kingdom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618634/fungus-kingdom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape from Falster by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924168/landscape-from-falsterFree Image from public domain licenseMushroom border editable beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11718802/mushroom-border-editable-beige-backgroundView licenseReading lady by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921408/reading-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseBrown mushroom frame editable paper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725700/brown-mushroom-frame-editable-paper-designView licenseSunshine by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920934/sunshineFree Image from public domain licenseMushroom border editable green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725367/mushroom-border-editable-green-backgroundView licenseBeech trees in Ermelunden by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923657/beech-trees-ermelundenFree Image from public domain licenseMushroom border editable green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725361/mushroom-border-editable-green-backgroundView licenseYoung girl by a semi-circular table by Peter Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920595/young-girl-semi-circular-tableFree Image from public domain licenseMushroom pattern editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726347/mushroom-pattern-editable-illustrationView licenseInterior by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923660/interiorFree Image from public domain licenseBlack & white mushroom editable illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724448/black-white-mushroom-editable-illustration-setView licenseA young girl cleaning chanterelles by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920690/young-girl-cleaning-chanterellesFree Image from public domain licenseMushrooms border editable beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11718606/mushrooms-border-editable-beige-backgroundView licenseInterior with a samovar.Evening by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922873/interior-with-samovareveningFree Image from public domain licenseMushroom border green editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725360/mushroom-border-green-editable-backgroundView licenseMorning sunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732408/morning-sunFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517602/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseAn earth-star fungus (Geastrum fornicatum): four fruiting bodies. Watercolour by R. Baker, 1895.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14007120/image-star-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBrown desktop wallpaper editable mushroom framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725855/brown-desktop-wallpaper-editable-mushroom-frameView licenseA. G.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731749Free Image from public domain licenseBeige desktop wallpaper editable mushroom framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726068/beige-desktop-wallpaper-editable-mushroom-frameView licenseChief physician C.V.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732405/chief-physician-cvFree Image from public domain licenseMushroom editable paper illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724175/mushroom-editable-paper-illustration-setView licenseChief physician C.V.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731804/chief-physician-cvFree Image from public domain licenseMushroom pattern editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726142/mushroom-pattern-editable-illustrationView licenseA.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731835/acFree Image from public domain licenseMushrooms border beige editable backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11718456/mushrooms-border-beige-editable-backgroundView licenseA.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732412/acFree Image from public domain licenseMushroom frame editable beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726033/mushroom-frame-editable-beige-backgroundView licenseYoung girl by a semi-circular table (1909) by Peter Ilsted. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700351/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseH.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731789/hcFree Image from public domain license