rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Artist and his Wife Rosine, née Dørschel by Jens Juel
Save
Edit Image
jens juelwifepaintingwomanoil painting datewedding dressvintage brideaccessory
Wedding inspiration poster template, editable text and design
Wedding inspiration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712780/wedding-inspiration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Composition draft for the portrait of the artist and his wife Rosine née Dørschel
Composition draft for the portrait of the artist and his wife Rosine née Dørschel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787505/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation card editable mockup
Wedding invitation card editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9628241/wedding-invitation-card-editable-mockupView license
Rosine Juel, born Dørschel;study for double portrait of Juel and his wife at the easel
Rosine Juel, born Dørschel;study for double portrait of Juel and his wife at the easel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787495/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beach wedding poster template, editable text and design
Beach wedding poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939413/beach-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wife
Portrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728016/portrait-colonel-jean-jacques-gautier-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful bride Instagram post template, editable text
Beautiful bride Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903130/beautiful-bride-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jens Juel and his wife
Jens Juel and his wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751799/jens-juel-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
Honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910948/honeymoon-france-travel-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Study of the right arm of a standing male figure as well as a draft composition for a double portrait of Juel and his wife…
Study of the right arm of a standing male figure as well as a draft composition for a double portrait of Juel and his wife…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787480/image-animal-face-woodFree Image from public domain license
Wedding inspiration blog banner template, editable text
Wedding inspiration blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744280/wedding-inspiration-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A chest of drawers with a bookshelf, study for the double portrait of Juel and his wife at the easel
A chest of drawers with a bookshelf, study for the double portrait of Juel and his wife at the easel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787206/image-art-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Wedding inspiration Instagram story template, editable text
Wedding inspiration Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712736/wedding-inspiration-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Jens Juel and his wife at the easel
Jens Juel and his wife at the easel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739080/jens-juel-and-his-wife-the-easelFree Image from public domain license
Honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
Honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853319/honeymoon-france-travel-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Niels Ryberg with his Son Johan Christian and his Daughter-in-Law Engelke, née Falbe by Jens Juel
Niels Ryberg with his Son Johan Christian and his Daughter-in-Law Engelke, née Falbe by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921234/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712793/wedding-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of an Envoy to the French and English Courts by Jens Juel
Portrait of an Envoy to the French and English Courts by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924700/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bride to be Instagram post template, editable text
Bride to be Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903129/bride-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jens Juel and his wife at the easel
Jens Juel and his wife at the easel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739053/jens-juel-and-his-wife-the-easelFree Image from public domain license
Bride & groom expo blog banner template, editable text
Bride & groom expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744278/bride-groom-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Social scene in a park by Jens Juel
Social scene in a park by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924544/social-scene-parkFree Image from public domain license
Save the date Instagram post template, editable text
Save the date Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940335/save-the-date-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Gertrud Hage, née Heitmann by Jens Juel
Portrait of Gertrud Hage, née Heitmann by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922479/portrait-gertrud-hage-nee-heitmannFree Image from public domain license
PNG element honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
PNG element honeymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866632/png-element-honeymoon-france-travel-photo-collage-editable-designView license
The Organ Player and his Wife
The Organ Player and his Wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722601/the-organ-player-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text & design
Wedding invitation poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10109618/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The bridge and waterfall in Dornach, Switzerland by Jens Juel
The bridge and waterfall in Dornach, Switzerland by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924418/the-bridge-and-waterfall-dornach-switzerlandFree Image from public domain license
Beach wedding Instagram story template, editable text
Beach wedding Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939414/beach-wedding-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Julie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberg
Julie Eckersberg, née Juel, the Artist's Second Wife by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922686/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Marriage anniversary Facebook post template
Marriage anniversary Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428517/marriage-anniversary-facebook-post-templateView license
Unknown by Jens Juel
Unknown by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924937/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Beach wedding Instagram post template, editable text
Beach wedding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11478358/beach-wedding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Italian landscape, called the Elysian Fields: Bay at Lake Acheron not far from Naples
Italian landscape, called the Elysian Fields: Bay at Lake Acheron not far from Naples
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804529/image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wedding photoshoot Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding photoshoot Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732175/wedding-photoshoot-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An apple, caville rouge, and other fruits
An apple, caville rouge, and other fruits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804259/apple-caville-rouge-and-other-fruitsFree Image from public domain license
Wedding planner Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding planner Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121959/wedding-planner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804261/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Wedding agency Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding agency Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11701462/png-affection-beach-weddingView license
The Ryberg Family
The Ryberg Family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725546/the-ryberg-familyFree Image from public domain license